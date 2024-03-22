Riley Strain Case: College Student Found Dead 2 Weeks After Going Missing

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

The search for University of Missouri student Riley Strain has ended tragically.

The 22-year-old's remains were ocated March 22 in a river in Nashville, police said, two weeks after he went missing after he was asked to leave country star Luke Bryan's bar in the city during a night out with friends.

"The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville this morning, approximately 8 miles from downtown," read a post shared on the Metro Nashville Police Department's X page that day. "No foul play-related trauma was observed. An autopsy is pending."

One of Strain's friends had reported him missing to police March 9, according to local news outlet WKRN-TV. He was last seen publicly a day earlier, out out with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers in Nashville. During a visit to Bryan's 32 Bridge Food + Drink, Strain was asked to leave the venue and was escorted out.