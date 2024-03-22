How Sinéad O’Connor’s Daughter Roisin Waters Honored Late Mom During Tribute Concert

Watch : Sinéad O'Connor's Cause of Death Revealed

Nothing compares to this sweet performance by Sinéad O'Connor's daughter.

Seven months after the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer's death, her daughter Roisin Waters celebrated her legacy by performing her hit song during a tribute concert in New York City.

Barefoot and donning a floral dress, the 28-year-old belted Sinéad's song at Carnegie Hall March 20, and the crowd couldn't help but applaud the emotional performance in a video of the concert.

Other artists sang at the tribute concert, which honored Sinéad and The Pogues' late frontman Shane McGowan, both of whom died last year. Other performers included Bettye LaVette, who performed "I Do Not Want That I Haven't Got," and Cat Power, who sang The Pogues' "The Body of an American."

Sinéad died in July at the age of 56 from natural causes, according to London's Southwark Coroner's Court. She was laid to rest in August in her hometown of Bray, County Wicklow in Ireland. Shane died at the age of 65 in November. Prior to his death, he had spent several months in a Dublin hospital after being diagnosed with viral encephalitis.