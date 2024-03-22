How Sinéad O’Connor’s Daughter Roisin Waters Honored Late Mom During Tribute Concert

Roisin Waters performed an emotional cover of mom Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” during a tribute concert for the singer and The Pogues’ late frontman Shane McGowan.

By Brahmjot Kaur Mar 22, 2024 1:56 PMTags
FamilyMusicConcertsTributeCeleb KidsSinéad O'ConnorCelebrities
Watch: Sinéad O'Connor's Cause of Death Revealed

Nothing compares to this sweet performance by Sinéad O'Connor's daughter.

Seven months after the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer's death, her daughter Roisin Waters celebrated her legacy by performing her hit song during a tribute concert in New York City.

Barefoot and donning a floral dress, the 28-year-old belted Sinéad's song at Carnegie Hall March 20, and the crowd couldn't help but applaud the emotional performance in a video of the concert.

Other artists sang at the tribute concert, which honored Sinéad and The Pogues' late frontman Shane McGowan, both of whom died last year. Other performers included Bettye LaVette, who performed "I Do Not Want That I Haven't Got," and Cat Power, who sang The Pogues' "The Body of an American."

Sinéad died in July at the age of 56 from natural causes, according to London's Southwark Coroner's Court. She was laid to rest in August in her hometown of Bray, County Wicklow in Ireland. Shane died at the age of 65 in November. Prior to his death, he had spent several months in a Dublin hospital after being diagnosed with viral encephalitis.

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2023's Fallen Stars

His wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, shared some sweet words during the concert as she reflected on the Irish singers' legacies.

"I think both of them wrote their songs from a more heartfelt and soulful place," she explained onstage at the concert. "There was so much depth to their songwriting and they were both very authentic people."

David Corio/Redferns

Trending Stories

1

Riley Strain Case: Student Found Dead 2 Weeks After Going Missing

2

Josh Peck Breaks Silence on Drake Bell and Quiet on Set

3

Missing College Student Riley Strain's Debit Card Found Near River

"If there is one thing I would love for all of you to take away from tonight, it's not just the music," the 58-year-old continued. "It's about where the music came from, what motivated it and what values those two writers had."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Riley Strain Case: Student Found Dead 2 Weeks After Going Missing

2

Josh Peck Breaks Silence on Drake Bell and Quiet on Set

3

Missing College Student Riley Strain's Debit Card Found Near River

4

Shania Twain Responds to Lukas Gage Apology for "Wasting Her Time"

5

Michael Strahan's Daughter Shares Update on Chemotherapy Timeline