Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Enjoy Night Out at Friend Ruby Rose’s Birthday Bash

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris' pairing is pure magic.
After all, the One Tree Hill alum and retired soccer champion stepped out for pal Ruby Rose's birthday party—held at Magic Castle, an exclusive Los Angeles club.
As seen in a March 21 Instagram post shared by the Orange is the New Black alum, the couple appear happier than ever in several group shots. In one, Ashlyn's hand is securely wrapped around Sophia's waist, while Sophia's is placed on her girlfriend's shoulder.
In another, the group posed in front of a Magic Castle sign proving that Ruby not only had a great celebration, but that Ashlyn and Sophia are enchanting together.
For the occasion, Sophia, 41, donned a sparkly black skirt with a simple black long sleeve sweater. Meanwhile, Ashlyn, 38, sported a gray suit paired with a white canvas shirt that had red, white and blue detailing and some gold accent jewelry.
Many of Ruby's fans were sounding off in the comments for her birthday post, which was captioned, "The night we rowed to the magic castle in sushi boats." However, one fan pointed out the obvious adding, "Love Sophia and Ashlyn."
Sophia and Ashlyn's latest night out proves they're not putting their relationship on the sidelines. In fact, the duo also stepped out at Elton John's Oscars party in West Hollywood March 10. And while they did not walk the red carpet together, they did pose for photos inside.
The couple's relationship is certainly picking up steam since rumors first began circulating in October, shortly after their prospective separations. Sophia, for her part, finalized her divorce from ex-husband Grant Hughes in August after 13 months of marriage. As for Ashlyn, she filed for divorce from fellow soccer champion Ali Krieger—with whom she shares children Sloane, 3, and Ocean, 18 months—in September.
And while the duo ended last year with separations, it appears they've found just what they need in each other.
As Sophia put it in a January Instagram post, ""No more settling for what falls short because ‘who am I to ask for more?' This year put me back in my body."