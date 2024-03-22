Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Enjoy Night Out at Friend Ruby Rose’s Birthday Bash

Watch : Sophia Bush Addresses 'One Tree Hill' Reboot Rumors!

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris' pairing is pure magic.

After all, the One Tree Hill alum and retired soccer champion stepped out for pal Ruby Rose's birthday party—held at Magic Castle, an exclusive Los Angeles club.

As seen in a March 21 Instagram post shared by the Orange is the New Black alum, the couple appear happier than ever in several group shots. In one, Ashlyn's hand is securely wrapped around Sophia's waist, while Sophia's is placed on her girlfriend's shoulder.

In another, the group posed in front of a Magic Castle sign proving that Ruby not only had a great celebration, but that Ashlyn and Sophia are enchanting together.

For the occasion, Sophia, 41, donned a sparkly black skirt with a simple black long sleeve sweater. Meanwhile, Ashlyn, 38, sported a gray suit paired with a white canvas shirt that had red, white and blue detailing and some gold accent jewelry.

Many of Ruby's fans were sounding off in the comments for her birthday post, which was captioned, "The night we rowed to the magic castle in sushi boats." However, one fan pointed out the obvious adding, "Love Sophia and Ashlyn."