Beyoncé’s Rep Appears to Respond After Erykah Badu Criticizes Album Cover

Beyoncé's publicist is laying her cards down, down, down, down.

And Yvette Noel-Schure is clear that no one should come for her client. Shortly after Erykah Badu criticized Beyoncé's new album cover—implying the singer's braided and beaded bangs were copying Erykah's own signature look—Yvette seemed to share a post in defense of her artist.

Under a March 20 video compilation showing Beyoncé in braided hairstyles and beads throughout her career, Yvette wrote, "She slays. She slays. Now. Then. Always. act ii COWBOY CARTER 3.29 #criticswithoutcredentials."

Yvette's post comes after Erykah—a fellow artist from Beyoncé's home state of Texas—reposted the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer's album art for Act II: Cowboy Carter to her March 20 Instagram Story, over which she wrote, "Hmmm." The 53-year-old then took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where she reached out to Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z.

"To Jay Z," she wrote, adding a laughing emoji. "Say somethin Jay. You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me??"

E! News has reached out to Erykah's rep for comment but has not yet heard back.