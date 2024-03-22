I Shop Fashion for a Living, and These Are My Top Picks From Saks Fifth Avenue's Friends & Family Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As a fashion commerce editor, nothing gets me more giddy than a sale from one of my favorite retailers. Especially when it's one that doesn't often have sales, and is known to be a major luxury retailer. Well, lucky for both of us, Saks Fifth Avenue is currently hosting its highly anticipated Friends and Family Event, taking place from March 19 to 28. With 25% off new arrivals and 20% off select jewelry, you won't be able to resist adding a few luxury items straight to your cart. While yes, many of these luxury brands are normally out of my everyday budget, but when it comes to sales like this, I've found it's really worth investing and finally treating yourself to that designer top, dress, jewelry, and more.

After browsing through their virtual aisles, I have to say that I'm impressed by the array of designer pieces and on-trend apparel the luxury retailer has put on sale. From sophisticated essentials suitable for the office to charming flowy dresses perfect for the spring season, not to mention the coveted luxury accessories, there's truly something to cater to every aspect of your wardrobe. So, if you're ready to start shopping for luxury finds on a budget, keep scrolling for my top fashion picks that I've found to be worth their price tag.