I Shop Fashion for a Living, and These Are My Top Picks From Saks Fifth Avenue's Friends & Family Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As a fashion commerce editor, nothing gets me more giddy than a sale from one of my favorite retailers. Especially when it's one that doesn't often have sales, and is known to be a major luxury retailer. Well, lucky for both of us, Saks Fifth Avenue is currently hosting its highly anticipated Friends and Family Event, taking place from March 19 to 28. With 25% off new arrivals and 20% off select jewelry, you won't be able to resist adding a few luxury items straight to your cart. While yes, many of these luxury brands are normally out of my everyday budget, but when it comes to sales like this, I've found it's really worth investing and finally treating yourself to that designer top, dress, jewelry, and more.
After browsing through their virtual aisles, I have to say that I'm impressed by the array of designer pieces and on-trend apparel the luxury retailer has put on sale. From sophisticated essentials suitable for the office to charming flowy dresses perfect for the spring season, not to mention the coveted luxury accessories, there's truly something to cater to every aspect of your wardrobe. So, if you're ready to start shopping for luxury finds on a budget, keep scrolling for my top fashion picks that I've found to be worth their price tag.
Staud Katie Striped Knit Maxi Dress
I've been on the hunt for a chic spring/summer dress that's easy to throw on and isn't just plain...black or white. This sleeveless knit Katie maxi dress by Staud features a striking two-toned striped pattern and a bold plunging square neckline that gives off such an elegant vibe.
Mother The Rambler Zip Ankle Jeans
You can't ever go wrong with a good pair of jeans, and these zip ankle ones from Mother feature a high-rise, straight-leg silhouette and a five-pocket style (the more the merrier!!).
Stella McCartney Oval 54MM Acetate Sunglasses
If there's ever a time to buy that pair of luxury sunglasses you've been dreaming of, it's now. These Stella McCartney's Oval Collection sunglasses are meticulously crafted in Italy from lustrous opaline grey acetate, and complemented by sleek metal detailing adorning the temple tips. Did we mention it's less than $200 right now?!
Coach Slim Leather Card Case
Coach will forever be a favorite brand of mine, especially with its recent rise in popularity—that's why I'm immediately snagging this slim leather card case featuring six credit card slots. It's simple, chic, and oh-so elegant. It's also only $71 right now, which is a crazy steal.
En Saison Cece Striped Bubble-Hem Minidress
En Saison's Cece bubble-hem minidress embodies modern fashion with its shirt collar, short puff sleeves, belt loops, removable tie belt, and distinctive bubble hem detail, offering a versatile statement piece for the contemporary style enthusiast (guilty!). I can already see myself wearing this adorable dress to work paired with loafers and an oversized blazer.
Alice + Olivia Dylan Wide-Leg Vegan Leather Pants
Leather staples will always be a part of my personality (maybe I'm not over my London grunge-era days?!). But now that I'm older, I love finding other ways to incorporate it into my sophisticated style. These vegan leather pants from Alice + Olivia feature a wide-leg design and add a touch of chicness to your office looks.
Alice + Olivia Harmon Draped Satin Tank Top
Lately, I've been loving a bright pop of color executed in a way that still feels elegant and timeless. This draped satin tank top will do just that, especially since you know silk/satin will never go out of style. This top will instantly upgrade any outfit, especially when paired with wide-leg jeans or even leather pants like my previous pick.
Stuart Weitzman Palmer 40MM Brushed Leather Stacked Heel Loafers
Loafers are making a comeback, and I've had my eye on this pair for a while now (Yay for this Saks sale!). Crafted from leather, Stuart Weitzman's Palmer loafers boast a classic round toe, penny strap, and stacked heel, while their raised seams add subtle sophistication to this timeless pair. Choose from four dark, neutral colorways.
Vineyard Vines Stretch Cotton Poplin V-Neck Midi-Dress
Springtime obviously calls for frolicking through fields of flowers and countless visits to wineries (Just me?), and this Vineyard Vines poplin v-neck dress would be the perfect ethereal dress to do so in. Its sale price is relatively affordable and it's made from a stretchy cotton that feels so comfy on the skin.
Ippolita 925 Classico Thick Hammered Oval Hoop Earring
Last but definitely not least, a pair of high-quality earrings. I can't stress how important owning a staple jewelry piece is to pair with any outfit. These are on the pricier side, but I'll be wearing them for many years to come, especially since their shape and aesthetic are so versatile and timeless.
Looking to shop more sales? Check out these Amazon activewear deals.