Shop Amazon's Big Sale for Clothing Basics That Everyone Needs in Their Wardrobe STAT

You can always find a little bit of everything on Amazon. Sometimes it's something really weird and clever, sometimes it's chic home decor, sometimes it's a practical kitchen product. But what you're always sure to find is a great deal – from expensive-looking jewelry to bestselling baby gear. And if you're building a capsule wardrobe, or just refreshing your everyday staples, you're in luck, because I've done an extensive deep dive on Amazon's Big Spring Sale and put together a list of their inexpensive clothing basics that everyone needs. Best of all, they come in tons of colors, from neutrals to vibrant hues, an extensive array of sizing, and they're all on sale.
If you're searching for a look that's classic and casual, yet dressy, there's a white button down shirt with over 10,000 5-star reviews. For layering in any season, you'll find versatile t-shirts with so many colorways available. There's also jean jackets, faux leather moto jackets, maxi dresses, and more. These are the wardrobe essentials that form the backbone of any closet.
So, keep on scrolling to check out our curated picks of clothing basics – that are anything but basic. But don't wait, Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends on the 25th and you don't want to miss these price tags. Get shopping!
Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans
With a vintage-inspired look, a relaxed leg, and a mid-rise cut, everyone needs this dependable pair of jeans in their arsenal. This fan raved, "I pulled these on and OMG. They slid on perfectly, the zip was so satisfying, perfect fit. I feel hugged and supported, instead of squished and constricted. They are so flattering."
J.VER Women's Dress Shirts Long Sleeve Button Down
A classic white button up shirt is effortlessly chic for day or night, casual or more dressed up. This top comes in sizes X-Small to 6X-Large and a ton of colors. One fan reported, "The fit is perfect and it's very soft. Very inexpensive dress shirt you won't regret buying."
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Longer Length Cardigan
This soft, open face cardigan is lightweight, yet warm, and perfect for layering. It comes in 12 colors and sizes from X-Small to 6X-Large, and one shopper raved, "It is exactly what I had been looking for. Something to cover up & give me warmth. The length was perfect too."
Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt, 2-Pack
It's hard to resist these two crewneck t-shirts for just $10. They have a classic fit and are made of a soft, lightweight fabric that's great for warm months and perfect for layering when it gets a little colder.
PRETTYGARDEN Women's V Neck Short Sleeve Jumpsuit
Backed by over 9,500 5-star Amazon reviews, this jumpsuit is popular for a reason. It's comfortable to wear any day of the week, and this shopper raved, "It is so comfortable. I wore it all day with no issues, probably my favorite jumper."
Omoone Women's Oversized Denim Jacket
This oversized, mid-length jean jacket has a relaxed fit and plenty of pockets for a trendy, modern look. It's available in 11 colors, and sizing from X-Small to XX-Large.
MANGOPOP Tank Top Scoop Neck Bodysuit
A bodysuit is a perfect way to get a smooth silhouette (and it requires no shirt tucking). This bodysuit has a scoop neck, racerback fit, and sleeveless look, but if you want a long sleeve version, you can get one here.
THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
Over 48,000 Amazon reviewers have given these high waisted yoga pants a 5-star rating, raving that they're "perfect," "durable," and "squatproof." They're available in 42 colors, include pockets, and you can get them in sizing from X-Small to 3X-Large.
Tankaneo Women Half Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt
If you're looking for a cropped t-shirt that looks perfect with high-waisted jeans, then look no further. This short-sleeve shirt comes in tons of colors and reviewers rave about the comfortable fit. Oh, and it goes with everything.
Amazon Essentials Women's Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater
A classic crewneck sweater is a capsule wardrobe must-have. This sweater gives you enough room to layer a collared shirt or tee underneath, and it's just the right amount of warmth. I love keeping one of these sweaters in the office for when it gets chilly.
RUNNING GIRL Jumpsuits
Wear it solo or layer it up, this jumpsuit does it all. It features a contoured waistband to give you some compression and is so stretchy and form fitting. This shopper reported, "This bodysuit is everything, it fits very well and soft and very comfortable."
ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress
A loose maxi dress like this one is ideal for summer or as a beach coverup on vacation. It's available in 38 colors and sizing from Small to XX-Large, plus it's backed by 16,000 5-star Amazon reviews.
Happy Sailed Women's Loose Jumpsuit
Flowy and loose, you'll want to wear this comfy jumpsuit on repeat when it gets nice out. It's lightweight, opaque, and the straps are adjustable. One shopper raved, "Running around town with flip-flops, very, very cute, very comfortable. I love that it has pockets."
BLENCOT Women Half Zip Oversized Sweatshirt
You'll be pretty in pink with this trendy, oversized half-zip sweatshirt. Reviewers rave that it's so soft and looks great with leggings.
THE GYM PEOPLE Women's Joggers Pants
If you'd like a comfy alternative to yoga pants, then these stretchy joggers are the next best thing. They have a looser leg and tapered ankle, plus pockets, and quick-drying material, that left one reviewer to rave, "They are now my go to for weekends of fun. "
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Motocross Racer Jacket
Pull off a cool, collected aesthetic with this faux leather moto jacket. Dress it up or wear it with jeans, and one fan adds, "No need to break this in - like I said, it's soft - it melts into your form immediately. As soon as I put it on - it seemed like I've had it for years (in a good way)."
