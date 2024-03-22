Kim Kardashian Honors Aunt Karen Houghton After Her Death

Watch : Kris Jenner Mourns The Death of Her Sister Karen Houghton

The Kardashians continue to mourn the loss of Kris Jenner's sister Karen Houghton.

Three days after her passing, Kim Kardashian shared a message dedicated to her aunt, who died unexpectedly at the age of 65.

The SKIMS founder shared a number of throwback images of her aunt to Instagram, captioning the March 21 post, alongside white doves, "I love you so much auntie Karen."

Karen—who was mom to 26-year-old Natalie Zettel with Mark Zettel—also received a moving tribute from her daughter.

"Dear Mommy, I can't believe your gone," Natalie began a March 20 Instagram post which featured a carousel of images of her mother. "This doesn't even feel real. I keep hoping that I will get to hug you or kiss you or hear your voice one last time. You were my best friend, my everything. The best mother a daughter could ever ask for and I'm so grateful to have had a mother like you."

She continued, "You were the most kind, sweet, loving, giving, and caring soul. You had the biggest heart. And I don't know how to go on without you. It all happened so quick & I wasn't ready for you to go. I love you mommy and you will forever be missed."