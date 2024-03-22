Kim Kardashian Honors Aunt Karen Houghton After Her Death

The Kardashians continue to mourn the loss of Kris Jenner's sister Karen Houghton.
Three days after her passing, Kim Kardashian shared a message dedicated to her aunt, who died unexpectedly at the age of 65.
The SKIMS founder shared a number of throwback images of her aunt to Instagram, captioning the March 21 post, alongside white doves, "I love you so much auntie Karen."
Karen—who was mom to 26-year-old Natalie Zettel with Mark Zettel—also received a moving tribute from her daughter.
"Dear Mommy, I can't believe your gone," Natalie began a March 20 Instagram post which featured a carousel of images of her mother. "This doesn't even feel real. I keep hoping that I will get to hug you or kiss you or hear your voice one last time. You were my best friend, my everything. The best mother a daughter could ever ask for and I'm so grateful to have had a mother like you."
She continued, "You were the most kind, sweet, loving, giving, and caring soul. You had the biggest heart. And I don't know how to go on without you. It all happened so quick & I wasn't ready for you to go. I love you mommy and you will forever be missed."
It was Kris, 68, who first shared the news of her sister's passing, for which no cause of death has been shared at this time.
"It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly," Kris wrote alongside photos of the pair shared to Instagram March 19. "My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out."
She continued, "She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together."
The matriarch also noted the ways in which her sister's passing served as a reminder to take advantage of every moment.
"Life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised," she continued. "We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister."
For more Kardashian-Jenner family moments, keep reading.