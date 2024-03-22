Shania Twain Responds to Lukas Gage Apologizing for "Wasting Her Time" With Chris Appleton Wedding

Watch : Lukas Gage Addresses Cheating Rumors Surrounding Split From Chris Appleton

Shania Twain is gonna get Lukas Gage good.

In fact, the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer had the most epic message for the White Lotus alum, who recently issued an open apology to Shania form "wasting her time" by having her perform at his and Chris Appleton's Las Vegas wedding last April—only for them to breakup seven months later.

"If you're not in it for love," Shania wrote on X (formerly Twitter) March 21, referencing her 1995 single, "I'm outta here!"

The 58-year-old added laughing-crying and kissy face emojis.

Her response came after Lukas addressed his short-lived marriage to Chris, who he split with in November. Reflecting on how Shania had surprised the couple with a rendition of her 1997 hit "You're Still the One" before their walk down the aisle, the 00-year-old jokingly called the performance "the biggest waste of her time."

"I want to apologize to Shania Twain for wasting her time," he told host Andy Cohen during the March 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live, explaining that it was an "unhinged" song choice for him and Chris in hindsight. "I love you Shania, I'm really sorry about that."