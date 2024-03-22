Shania Twain Responds to Lukas Gage Apologizing for "Wasting Her Time" With Chris Appleton Wedding

Shania Twain is gonna get Lukas Gage good.
In fact, the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer had the most epic message for the White Lotus alum, who recently issued an open apology to Shania form "wasting her time" by having her perform at his and Chris Appleton's Las Vegas wedding last April—only for them to breakup seven months later.
"If you're not in it for love," Shania wrote on X (formerly Twitter) March 21, referencing her 1995 single, "I'm outta here!"
The 58-year-old added laughing-crying and kissy face emojis.
Her response came after Lukas addressed his short-lived marriage to Chris, who he split with in November. Reflecting on how Shania had surprised the couple with a rendition of her 1997 hit "You're Still the One" before their walk down the aisle, the 00-year-old jokingly called the performance "the biggest waste of her time."
"I want to apologize to Shania Twain for wasting her time," he told host Andy Cohen during the March 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live, explaining that it was an "unhinged" song choice for him and Chris in hindsight. "I love you Shania, I'm really sorry about that."
But that wasn't the only regret Lukas had about his nuptials with the celebrity hairstylist, who enlisted his friend Kim Kardashian to officiate the ceremony. Acknowledging that the Kardashians star flew the couple out to Vegas, Lukas sheepishly said, "Yeah, sorry to Kim and Shania."
The Euphoria star also wasn't a huge fan of his and Chris' wedding looks, which consisted of matching black fur coat and leather pants.
"I don't know what happened," he quipped. "The fur coats was a horrible idea."
Lukas added, "I don't know, literally, what went through my head, but we live and we learn."
During his appearance, Lukas also shot down cheating rumors, but cited an NDA as the reason to why he couldn't elaborate on why he and Chris broke up.
"I had a manic episode for six months," Lukas said of the marriage. "That was probably one of the most unhinged things I've ever done in my life."
Still, Lukas is down to get remarried. Admitting that his does have an "impulsive" nature, he joked, "I'll probably have six other marriages."
