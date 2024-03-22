Shania Twain Responds to Lukas Gage Apologizing for "Wasting Her Time" With Chris Appleton Wedding

Shania Twain had the perfect response to Lukas Gage after he apologized to the country icon for "wasting her time" when she sang at his Las Vegas wedding with now-ex-husband Chris Appleton.

Watch: Lukas Gage Addresses Cheating Rumors Surrounding Split From Chris Appleton 

Shania Twain is gonna get Lukas Gage good.

In fact, the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer had the most epic message for the White Lotus alum, who recently issued an open apology to Shania form "wasting her time" by having her perform at his and Chris Appleton's Las Vegas wedding last April—only for them to breakup seven months later.

"If you're not in it for love," Shania wrote on X (formerly Twitter) March 21, referencing her 1995 single, "I'm outta here!"

The 58-year-old added laughing-crying and kissy face emojis.

Her response came after Lukas addressed his short-lived marriage to Chris, who he split with in November. Reflecting on how Shania had surprised the couple with a rendition of her 1997 hit "You're Still the One" before their walk down the aisle, the 00-year-old jokingly called the performance "the biggest waste of her time."

"I want to apologize to Shania Twain for wasting her time," he told host Andy Cohen during the March 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live, explaining that it was an "unhinged" song choice for him and Chris in hindsight. "I love you Shania, I'm really sorry about that."

Shania Twain's Sexiest Looks

But that wasn't the only regret Lukas had about his nuptials with the celebrity hairstylist, who enlisted his friend Kim Kardashian to officiate the ceremony. Acknowledging that the Kardashians star flew the couple out to Vegas, Lukas sheepishly said, "Yeah, sorry to Kim and Shania."

Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT; Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Euphoria star also wasn't a huge fan of his and Chris' wedding looks, which consisted of matching black fur coat and leather pants.

"I don't know what happened," he quipped. "The fur coats was a horrible idea."

Lukas added, "I don't know, literally, what went through my head, but we live and we learn."

During his appearance, Lukas also shot down cheating rumors, but cited an NDA as the reason to why he couldn't elaborate on why he and Chris broke up.

"I had a manic episode for six months," Lukas said of the marriage. "That was probably one of the most unhinged things I've ever done in my life."

Still, Lukas is down to get remarried. Admitting that his does have an "impulsive" nature, he joked, "I'll probably have six other marriages."

Keep reading for a look back at Lukas and Chris during their whirlwind romance.

Time to Check-In: They're Engaged!

Just weeks after confirming their romance, the You actor and celeb hairdresser got engaged, a source confirmed to E! News April 5.

Best in Snow

The celebrity hairstylist shared a sweet snap of the pair from a ski vacation to Instagram March 23.

Apple of Each Other's Eye

In late March, Chris captioned a series of photos from their recent getaways together: "Apple of my eye." His post came just days after he confirmed their romance, gushing that he's "very happy" and "very much in love."

Stepping Out in Style

Shortly after their vacation, the pair attended the Vanity Fair and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles on March 8.

Fun in the Sun

After the White Lotus star shared photos from their getaway, Chris complimented the actor by writing in the comments section alongside a heart emoji, "Stud."

 

Turning Up the Heat

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton first sparked romance rumors when they posted photos from their vacation to Mexico together in late February.

