25-Year-Old Woman Announces Her Own Death on Social Media After Rare Cancer Battle

Daniella Thackray took her eulogy into her own hands.
The 25-year-old's family shared the news of her death on Facebook and LinkedIn February 23, using a message she'd written herself about her battle with cholangiocarinoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer that grows in the ducts that transport bile from your liver to the small intestine, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
"If you're reading this," Daniella began her note, "then it means I have died from my battle with cancer and my family are posting my final message on my behalf."
The Leeds, U.K. native went on to explain that "not all cancers are caused by lifestyle choices," and that despite her "being healthy and active," she developed a form of cancer "which was not caused by anything in my control and my life was never the same again."
She added that there was "no cure" for her diagnosis, but she hoped that, "in the years to come more research is done about this horrid cruel disease so that more lives can be saved."
And despite her cancer battle, Daniella insisted she was able to "enjoy every moment" she had left.
"As I have always said and believed," she continued, "you should enjoy the little things in life and cherish every moment! Romanticise your life! Do whatever makes you happy and don't let anyone take the joy of life away from you."
Daniella also sent love to her marketing agency job, family, friends, fiancé Tom Calvert and her "fur baby" Leo, who she said "was definitely brought into my life to help brighten my darkest days."
She ended her message with a special note for Tom, writing, "I love you and always will. Thank you for supporting me and bringing so much love and happiness into my life. Go enjoy your life now, you deserve it."
Tom shared his own remembrance of Daniella on LinkedIn, calling her his "beautiful brave fiancé [sic]" and saying, "Unfortunately the world let you down, and your future was taken away from you in such a cruel manner. But you lived such an incredible life and you were so so loved."
"I miss you Daniella," he continued, "and I'm so incredibly proud of you now and forever."