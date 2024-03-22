The Best Maternity Swimsuits That Are Comfy, Cute, and Perfect for Postpartum Life

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hey there, all you amazing mamas-to-be! While I may not be in your shoes just yet, I totally understand that embarking on the journey of motherhood comes with a whole lot of new experiences, and one of them is navigating the world of maternity clothing. Let's be real—shopping for maternity clothes is a whole different ball game, and when it comes to swimsuits, well, let's just say it can feel like diving into uncharted waters. Picture this: You're already dealing with the joys (and challenges) of a changing body, and now you're faced with finding swimwear that not only fits perfectly but also grows with you throughout your pregnancy. It's a bit like trying to solve a puzzle while blindfolded—challenging doesn't even begin to cover it! But fear not, because we're here to make your life just a little easier. We've curated a list of maternity swimsuits that tick all the boxes—they're comfy, functional, and, of course, ridiculously cute.
From styles specifically designed for moms-to-be to regular swimsuits that are perfect for accommodating a growing baby bump or postpartum body, we've got you covered—literally and figuratively. So, whether you're lounging poolside, hitting the beach, or simply soaking up some sun in your backyard, you can do it all with confidence and style. Get ready to make a splash, mama! It's time to find your perfect swimwear match and embrace this beautiful journey into motherhood with grace, confidence, and a whole lot of style.
Bumpsuit The Monroe Swimsuit
Say farewell to nursing struggles with this stunning piece featuring a plunging neckline and cleverly designed cups that discreetly open without the hassle of pulling down a strap. Crafted from sleek compression fabric, it not only accommodates but also supports your evolving baby bump or postpartum belly, while wider straps provide extra support, especially for larger bust sizes.
Maternity Square Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
Check out this sustainable gem from GAP, which looks even better in person! With its adjustable tie at the back for maximum comfort and a delightful cut-out detail, it adds a touch of charm to your beach look.
Cache Coeur Bow One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Tired of strapless swimsuits that won't stay put? Say goodbye to constant adjustments with this one-piece featuring a secure back clasp and removable, adjustable shoulder straps, ensuring everything stays in place exactly where it should be.
Sweetbump Maternity Bikini Set
Get your hands on this affordable Amazon two-piece featuring a trendy one-shoulder top, versatile for pairing with shorts or a maxi skirt. With removable pads and ruched sides on the high-waisted bottoms, it offers comfort and room to grow, perfect for mixing and matching solid hues throughout your pregnancy.
Summer Mae Maternity High Waist Bikini
There's nothing we love more than the versatility of a smocked top that not only looks fabulous but also adjusts effortlessly as your body changes, ensuring the perfect fit every time. Paired with ruched bottoms, this swimsuit will soon become your go-to companion throughout your entire pregnancy (and after!).
Summer Mae Ruffle Maternity Swimsuit
Embrace flexibility and comfort with this swimsuit featuring ruched sides and adjustable ties, offering the perfect fit from your first trimester through postpartum. With its adaptable design, it seamlessly accommodates your changing body, ensuring you feel confident and stylish at every stage.
Tempotrek Maternity Swimsuit
Simplify your pregnancy beach look with this wrap swimsuit featuring a plunging neckline that ties and secures conveniently at the front—no more struggling with hard-to-reach straps and ties, especially during the nine-month stretch.
Good American Always Fits Bikini Brief
Dive into the comfort and style of Good American's swimsuits, designed to keep you feeling as good as you look. With their "Always Fits" collection, these suits stretch as your belly grows during pregnancy, maintaining their shape so you can enjoy the beach without worries.
ASOS DESIGN Maternity gathered halter wrap swimsuit
Step up your maternity swimwear game with this chic black one-piece, boasting a supportive halter neckline and a flattering plunging silhouette with non-padded cups for maximum comfort. Crafted consciously with recycled polyamide, it not only reduces environmental impact but also offers ample coverage and style for your pregnancy journey.
EastElegant Maternity Swimsuit
Once you discover your favorite maternity suit, you'll never want to take it off. This versatile halter suit offers the flexibility of multiple looks in one, with its adaptable neckline that can be tied to match your desired aesthetic, whether it's a deep-V or a playful keyhole style.
What should you look for in the best maternity swimsuits?
When searching for the best maternity swimsuits, prioritize comfort with stretchable fabric and adjustable features to accommodate your changing body shape. Look for supportive designs with ample belly coverage and UV protection to ensure both comfort and safety. Consider versatile styles that can be worn throughout your pregnancy, and don't forget to read reviews for recommendations on durability and functionality.
How do you choose the right size maternity swimsuit?
To choose the right size maternity swimsuit, start by taking your measurements, including bust, waist, and hip circumference. Refer to the brand's size chart and consider your pre-pregnancy size as a starting point, but be prepared to go up a size or two to accommodate your growing bump. Additionally, read customer reviews for insights into the fit and sizing accuracy of the swimsuit you're interested in.
When should I start wearing maternity swimsuits?
You should start wearing maternity swimsuits as soon as your regular swimsuits begin to feel uncomfortable or too tight around your belly. This could be as early as the first trimester for some women. However, it ultimately depends on your comfort level and how your body changes during pregnancy. Investing in maternity swimsuits early on ensures you have comfortable and supportive swimwear throughout your pregnancy, allowing you to fully enjoy days at the beach or pool without any discomfort.
