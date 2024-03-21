Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Wedding Will Be Officiated by This Stranger Things Star

Millie Bobby Brown's wedding is set be the ultimate Stranger Things reunion.
Millie's former costar Matthew Modine shared that he'll be in charge of officiating the upcoming nuptials between Millie and fiancé Jake Bongiovi.
"I have one of those licenses to get people married," he told Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily March 20, "and Millie thought it'd be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea."
The Oppenheimer actor shared that he wrote wedding vows for the couple—who got engaged last April—and added that "they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife."
Matthew's road to officiating started during Covid, when he performed an outdoor wedding for friends in upstate New York. In fact, he loved the experience so much, he was excited to get Millie's request.
"It's such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony," he said, adding that he and his wife Caridad Rivera have been married for 44 years and that marriage is "amazing when it works."
While Millie and Matthew had a tumultuous on-screen relationship during his run on Stranger Things playing Dr. Martin Brenner, the two have maintained a close friendship.
"We meshed," Millie told Tudum by Netflix in 2022, "and it was just a true, real friendship. Nothing was ever forced. It just worked."
The 20-year-old added, "I found that person to rely on and know he's always got my back."
In addition to the blessing from Millie's Stranger Things "Papa," Millie and Jake also have the blessing from Jake's actual father, Jon Bon Jovi.
"They're growing together," Jon recently told E! News. "They're madly in love and we love them both for that. It's an exciting adventure."
The "Livin' On A Prayer" singer has also defended the pair against fans who think Jake, 21, and Millie are getting married too young.
"I don't know if age matters," he told SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live last May. "If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really: growing together is wise. Growing together. I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with, and we like 'em all."
For more from Millie and Jake's love story, keep reading.