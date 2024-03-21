Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Wedding Will Be Officiated by This Stranger Things Star

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown Addresses Comments About Her Changing Accent

Millie Bobby Brown's wedding is set be the ultimate Stranger Things reunion.

Millie's former costar Matthew Modine shared that he'll be in charge of officiating the upcoming nuptials between Millie and fiancé Jake Bongiovi.

"I have one of those licenses to get people married," he told Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily March 20, "and Millie thought it'd be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea."

The Oppenheimer actor shared that he wrote wedding vows for the couple—who got engaged last April—and added that "they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife."

Matthew's road to officiating started during Covid, when he performed an outdoor wedding for friends in upstate New York. In fact, he loved the experience so much, he was excited to get Millie's request.

"It's such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony," he said, adding that he and his wife Caridad Rivera have been married for 44 years and that marriage is "amazing when it works."