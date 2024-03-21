Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Wedding Will Be Officiated by This Stranger Things Star

Millie Bobby Brown asked one of her Stranger Things costars to officiate her upcoming nuptials with fiancé Jake Bongiovi.

Watch: Millie Bobby Brown Addresses Comments About Her Changing Accent

Millie Bobby Brown's wedding is set be the ultimate Stranger Things reunion.

Millie's former costar Matthew Modine shared that he'll be in charge of officiating the upcoming nuptials between Millie and fiancé Jake Bongiovi.

"I have one of those licenses to get people married," he told Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily March 20, "and Millie thought it'd be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea."

The Oppenheimer actor shared that he wrote wedding vows for the couple—who got engaged last April—and added that "they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife."

Matthew's road to officiating started during Covid, when he performed an outdoor wedding for friends in upstate New York. In fact, he loved the experience so much, he was excited to get Millie's request.

"It's such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony," he said, adding that he and his wife Caridad Rivera have been married for 44 years and that marriage is "amazing when it works."

photos
18 Facts About Millie Bobby Brown

While Millie and Matthew had a tumultuous on-screen relationship during his run on Stranger Things playing Dr. Martin Brenner, the two have maintained a close friendship.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

"We meshed," Millie told Tudum by Netflix in 2022, "and it was just a true, real friendship. Nothing was ever forced. It just worked."

The 20-year-old added, "I found that person to rely on and know he's always got my back."

Dave Benett/Getty Images

In addition to the blessing from Millie's Stranger Things "Papa," Millie and Jake also have the blessing from Jake's actual father, Jon Bon Jovi.

"They're growing together," Jon recently told E! News. "They're madly in love and we love them both for that. It's an exciting adventure."

The "Livin' On A Prayer" singer has also defended the pair against fans who think Jake, 21, and Millie are getting married too young.

"I don't know if age matters," he told SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live last May. "If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really: growing together is wise. Growing together. I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with, and we like 'em all."

For more from Millie and Jake's love story, keep reading.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi

February 2024: Happy Birthday Millie

Jake shared a tribute to his partner for her 20th birthday, writing, "Happy birthday my beautiful fiancéI love you so much. Big year ahead."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

November 2023: Glamour Women of the Year

The two appear at the event, where Millie was honored as one of two Global Women of the Year.

Instagram (@jakebongiovi)

September 2023: Summer Nights

Jake shared this pic in the final days of summer 2023.

Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown
July 2023: Six Flags Visit

Millie and Jake enjoyed a day out with her sister Ava Brown, 11, and friends at the Six Flags Over Georgia theme park.

Instagram
April 2023: Engaged

Millie announced the couple's engagement on Instagram, quoting Taylor Swift's song "Lover." The two would go on to celebrate with family and friends at an engagement party weeks later.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake marked Millie's 19th birthday on Feb. 19, 2023 with a sweet tribute, writing, "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The sweet post included photos of the couple.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The pair's silly side is depicted in one image of Jake and Millie clowning around in the pool

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake and Millie snuggle up in a romantic selfie.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

Millie shared photos of the couple in celebration of the New Year, writing, "endlessly in love with the year I've had."

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

One snapshot showed a photo booth strip of the loved-up couple.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

As Millie put it, "grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
May 2022: Stranger Things Premiere

Millie and Jake were twinning at the premiere of Stranger Things season four in New York City.

Joe Maher via Getty Images
March 2022: Red Carpet Official

Millie and Jake make their first joint appearance at a celebrity event—the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
February 2022: Celebrating Millie's 18th Birthday
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Happy Holidays
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Merry Christmas
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Bon Jovi 2.0

"We're starting a band," Jake wrote on Instagram, "send name ideas."

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Never Say Goodbye
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
October 2021: On CCTV
Instagram
July 2021: Weekend Cuddles
Instagram
July 2021: Livin' on a Prayer
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
June 2021: First Instagram Pic

Jake posted this photo, with the caption, "bff <3"

