Save 44% on the TikTok-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand That Works in 5 Minutes During Amazon's Big Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you can't make it to the spa, bring the spa home to you. Take your skincare to the next level with the Solawave light therapy skincare wand, which is also an E! Shopping Editor favorite. This award-winning product works in just five minutes to deliver four non-invasive, skin-boosting technologies, according to the brand. If you've had your eye on this, it's available as an Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024 deal.
The Solawave 4-in-1 Advanced Skincare Wand delivers light therapy, microcurrent, facial massage, and therapeutic warmth in one quick treatment. This product addresses so many major skincare concerns including acne breakouts, puffy under-eye skin, and fine lines. it even boosts your skin's glow.
You've seen this tool all over TikTok and you can save 44%... until it sells out.
Solawave 4-in-1 Advanced Skincare Wand
Cleanse and dry your skin as usual. Apply the Solawave Renew Complex Serum (or your favorite conductive gel or serum) to your skin— it's on sale for Prime Day too, by the way.
Glide the wand across your face slowly in an outward motion. Repeat these motions for 5 minutes a day. Solawave recommends using this wand 3-5 times a week.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
Heading to Coachella? Then check out these festival-ready fashion picks from Amazon's Big Spring Sale.