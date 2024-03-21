Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Shares Update On Chemotherapy Timeline Amid Cancer Battle

Watch : Michael Strahan Surprises Daughter Isabella With Visit From Her Favorite Celebrity

Isabella Strahan has hit a milestone in her battle with brain cancer.

The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Strahan—who was diagnosed in October with medulloblastoma, a type of malignant tumor on the base of the brain—is embarking on the second round of chemotherapy.

"No. 2 chemo," Isabella announced in a March 21 YouTube video. "That means four to go."

She added, "That means that, after this is over, then there's just four more months."

Isabella began her first round of chemotherapy in February. At the time, she detailed how side effects of the procedure were a far departure from radiation therapy, which she completed the month prior.

"My head hurts," she said in a Feb. 16 YouTube vlog, while holding an ice pack to her scalp. "I feel like I'm having a heart attack. My heart hurts."

The teen continued, "Every single tooth, just ripped out and not even surgically put back in. My jaw hurts, the bottom of my tongue hurts. It hurts when I gulp water."