Get 51% Off the Viral Revlon Heated Brush That Dries and Styles Hair at the Time Same

There are so many hair tutorials on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube touting the latest technique and tools. A lot of those videos are full of hyped-up hair tools with triple-digit price tags. It makes you wonder if you really get what you pay for. Or are the affordable alternatives worth buying? There's lots of love for the expensive styling brushes, but there's also a TikTok-loved option that's actually budget-friendly. Plus, there's an Amazon Big Spring Sale discount.
Amazon shoppers can save 51% on Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush. The possibilities are endless with this easy-to-use, highly-effective, lightweight gadget.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Use this device for sleek straight styles, flipped ends, soft waves, 90s-esque blowouts, and more. There are low, medium, high, and cool heat settings. Amazon has this Revlon heated styling brush in 9 colors.
Amazon shoppers love how easy this brush is to use and they can't stop raving about the results.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush Reviews
A shopper gushed, "OMG I LOVE this brush!! It truly is the most amazing dryer. It makes my hair shiny even when I want to do a dry touch to it. I will never use another hairdryer - THIS IS MY GO TO FOR ALL TIMES!!! This is a MUST BUY!!!!!"
Another said, "A Professional Treatment at your Fingertips. If you love different styles of hair like I do then this product is for you. This has everything you need all wrapped into one."
Someone shared, "I would recommend this product to anyone. Great device saves a lot of time getting ready and less heat to my hair! Don't have to use the straightener. You don't have to be a stylist to get good results."
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.