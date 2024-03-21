Josh Peck Breaks Silence on Drake Bell's Quiet on Set Docuseries Revelation

Watch : Drake Bell Responds to Backlash Over Josh Peck

Josh Peck is showing his support for Drake Bell.

The Drake & Josh alum addressed Investigation Discovery's documentary, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, for the first time March 21, writing on Instagram that it took "a few days to process" after watching it.

"I reached out to Drake privately," Josh shared of his former costar, "but want to give my support for the survivors who were brave enough to share their stories of emotional and physical abuse on Nickelodeon sets with the world."

In the documentary, Drake came forward as the unnamed minor involved in the 2004 sexual assault conviction of Brian Peck, an acting and dialogue coach hired for Nickelodeon's All That. (Despite the same last name, Josh and Brian are not related.)

"Children should be protected," Josh's message continued, noting that it was likely difficult to relive the trauma in such a public way before adding, "I hope it can bring healing for the victims and their families as well as necessary change to our industry."