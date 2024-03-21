Tracy Morgan Reveals He Gained 40 Pounds While Taking Ozempic

Watch : Tracy Morgan Says He “Gained 40 Pounds” on Ozempic

Tracy Morgan is weighing in on the Ozempic craze.

Seven months after revealing he was taking the type 2 diabetes drug, the 30 Rock alum shared insight into his weight loss journey—and it's not what you'd expect.

"I've learned to out-eat Ozempic," he told The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon during the March 19 episode. "I gained 40 pounds."

However, the drug did previously help him slim down.

"I went and got a prescription, and I got Ozempic," the 55-year-old said on Today with Hoda & Jenna in August. "It cuts my appetite in half. Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos."

And he's not alone. Whoopi Goldberg recently shared she began using Mounjaro, another Type-2 diabetes drug, after gaining weight in 2021.

"I weighed almost 300 pounds when I made Till," she explained on The View March 19, referencing the drama she starred in about the murder of Emmett Till. "I had taken all those steroids, I was on all this stuff, and one of the things that's helped me drop the weight is Mounjaro. That's what I use."