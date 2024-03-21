Amazon's Spring Sale Includes Cute Athleisure & Athletic Wear That Won't Break a Sweat

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're going to work out, or just want to look like you're going to work out, you want just the right activewear and athleisure fit. That can be buttery soft leggings, comfy pullovers, cute tennis skirts, and more. Lucky for you, you can score all these items for less on Amazon, as part of their Big Spring Sale. If you haven't heard, Amazon's Big Spring Sale, which is six days of huge deals, from March 20 to 25th, includes beauty products, fashion, electronics, home decor, tech, and more. Best of all, everyone has access to these exclusive deals (it's not just for Prime Members). Of course, joining Prime means you get fast, free shipping, and it's never too late to sign up (or give the 30-day free trial a go), so membership is always a solid bet.
So, now is the time to stock up on those activewear essentials, or just take advantage of these amazingly low prices. You'll find everything you need to elevate your athleisure look, because everything comes in so many colors and styles. From joggers to golf pants, hoodies to running shorts, there's something for everyone. But, don't wait until the last minute, these items are going fast.
Head over to Amazon's Big Spring Sale to shop these activewear and athleisure finds that will keep you comfy and supported, no matter what level of working out you're doing. Happy shopping.
THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Hoodie
Soft and cozy, you'll want to wear this fleece-lined hoodie all the time. It comes in 9 colors, and at 38% off, it's a great deal. Reviewers rave about the thickness and the cropped length that's "just right."
SANTINY Women's Joggers Pants
Save big on these soft and stretchy joggers. They're available in 25 colors, include pockets, a drawstring waist, and a cuffed ankle design. According to reviewers, they're super lightweight and perfect for the gym or after.
SANTINY Pleated Tennis Skirt
Tennis skirts are on-trend this season, so get this pleated one while it's 30% off. It's available in 25 colors and even includes a ball pocket and a pocket for your phone. Best of all, it's stretchy and moisture-wicking, leaving one reviewer to rave, "An absolute gem that has become a favorite in my athletic wear collection. Use both for golf and tennis. .. OBSESSED."
THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Sports Bra
With a built-in bra, you'll want to wear this stretchy racerback with everything. Smooth and comfy, it comes in sizing from X-Small to 3X-Large and 29 colors. Best of all, it's just $18.
THE GYM PEOPLE Womens High Waisted Running Shorts
These high waisted running shorts may be short in length, but they've got pockets and an inner mesh lining to keep you covered and supported. Plus, they're breathable, come in so many colors, and reviewers love how comfy they are.
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Easylite Wireless T-Shirt Bra
These soft and sleek wireless bra is smoothing and moisture-wicking. It features a pullover design and reviewer rave about the comfort. This t-shirt bra isn't for working out, but goes great for those cozy athleisure days.
THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Half Zip Pullover
Fleece-lined, slightly cropped, this half-zip pullover is as chic as it is comfy. Plus, it features a kangaroo pocket and thumbholes for extra comfort on the couch or in the gym. Reviewers love the style, you'll love the price.
Sunzel Womens Flare Leggings
These trendy flare leggings are just what your athleisure look needs. They're available in 17 colors and feature a tummy control crossover waist to keep you feeling confident (and looking chic).
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length
Available in 21 prints and colors, you'll want to get two pairs of these soft, high-waisted yoga pants. They're comfy, stretchy, and even have pockets. So many reviewers rave that they wear these every day because they're so flattering.
CRZ YOGA Womens 4-Way Stretch Ankle Golf Pants
Looking for a pair of lightweight pants that you can go to work or work out in? Then look no further than these stretchy golf pants. They have a drawstring waistband, don't wrinkle, and include pockets for your phone or keys.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
