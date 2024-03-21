Dancing With the Stars' Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Reveal Sex of Baby

Dancing With the Stars' Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy shared the sex of their latest bundle of joy who will join brothers Shai, 7, and Rio, 8 months.

Watch: Inside Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy's Tropical Babymoon

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are waltzing towards life with three little ones.

More than one month after sharing they are expecting another baby, the Dancing With the Stars pros—who are already parents to sons Shai, 7, and Rio, 8 months—announced that they will soon be welcoming another baby boy.

"I've been quietly preparing myself to be a real-life wolf pack Mumma with our THIRD baby boy on the way," Peta wrote in a March 21 joint Instagram post with her husband, alongside a video of the reveal. "I CANNOT BELIEVE WE WILL HAVE 3 BOYS!!"

In the video, the couple could be seen posing for photos with their sons, Peta's mom, Maks' parents and their 1-year-old pup Hachi before making their way outside where the baby's sex was revealed via confetti cannon. They further celebrated with a cake filled with blue sprinkles that read, "We're here for the sex!"

Shai seemed especially delighted by the good news, and could be seen running around with blue balloons.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for G'Day USA

"Maks and I are beyond happy to have another buddy for Shai and Rio," the 37-year-old continued. "We want them to be the best of friends and thinking about family dinners already makes us laugh!"

Noting that baby number three will be born just a few weeks after their son Rio turns one, the dancer asked fans to send their favorite baby names.

Over the years, Peta and Maks, 44—who married in 2017—have been open about their difficult journey to parenthood.

"After everything we've been through with miscarriages and IVF," Peta wrote on Instagram Feb. 5 announcing the pregnancy, "we're beyond blessed and know we are uber lucky for this miracle to happen to us."

