Dancing With the Stars' Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Reveal Sex of Baby

Watch : Inside Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy's Tropical Babymoon

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are waltzing towards life with three little ones.

More than one month after sharing they are expecting another baby, the Dancing With the Stars pros—who are already parents to sons Shai, 7, and Rio, 8 months—announced that they will soon be welcoming another baby boy.

"I've been quietly preparing myself to be a real-life wolf pack Mumma with our THIRD baby boy on the way," Peta wrote in a March 21 joint Instagram post with her husband, alongside a video of the reveal. "I CANNOT BELIEVE WE WILL HAVE 3 BOYS!!"

In the video, the couple could be seen posing for photos with their sons, Peta's mom, Maks' parents and their 1-year-old pup Hachi before making their way outside where the baby's sex was revealed via confetti cannon. They further celebrated with a cake filled with blue sprinkles that read, "We're here for the sex!"