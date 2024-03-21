We’re Calling It Now: Metallic Cowgirl Is the Trend of Summer

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

This ain't Texas, but we're calling it now: metallic cowgirl is the trend of the summer.

If you've been seeing more cowboy boots than usual on your TikTok FYP, or see friends embracing the coastal cowgirl trend, you're not imagining things. Cowgirl summer is giddy-ing on up. We'll show you how to hop on the metaphorical horse and take a ride with the biggest fashion trend of the season.

If you're going to become a metallic cowgirl, you've got to embrace the futuristic western vibes. Your favorite celebs have figured out a way to make the trend feel more like a fashion statement than a costume, so let them be your guide.

Famous faces have been rocking updated western wear-inspired everything, including metallic cowboy boots, cowgirl hats, and tons of fringe on everything from jackets to skirts to pants. While traditional cowboy prints can feel kitschy, these new metallic shades are designed to help elevate the western style of the pieces.

Ready to shop 2024's version of the best cowboy vibes? This isn't our shopping experts' first rodeo with the hot trend.

We've rounded up everything you need for your best metallic cowgirl summer, including western boots in futuristic shades, cowgirl hats dripping in jewels, denim shorts and trousers in silver, gold, and leather fabrics, a fun chrome-colored mesh dress, ultra-reflective sunglasses, jewelry, and more.

Unlike coastal cowgirl and the quiet luxury trend, these western vibes are all about looking luxe. But you wouldn't know that by the price points! We've found pieces that evoke this fashion trend while suiting a wide range of budgets.

Say howdy to your new favorite cowboy hat and metallic cowboy boots. Give in to the futuristic western style of metallic cowgirl summer!