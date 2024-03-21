Shakira Shares How 11-Year-Old Son Milan Processed Her Split From Gerard Piqué

Watch : Shakira’s Adorable Date Night With Sons At Latin Grammys

Whenever, wherever, Shakira's family will always have music to turn to.

In fact, as the Grammy winner was processing her split from ex Gerard Piqué through songs, their 11-year-old son Milan was on a similar journey.

"They know that this is one of the one of my own ways to heal and to express myself, through my music," she told Apple Music's Zane Lowe in an interview published March 20. "Milan, I remember he wrote two beautiful songs during the whole separation process and they just—they would make anyone cry. He wrote two songs on piano, and lyrics."

She continued, "Whenever he feels a little down, he goes to the piano and he writes music. And that is also his catharsis, his therapy."

But while the 47-year-old can tell her son's gift for music comes naturally, Shakira said the tween currently has his sights set elsewhere.

"He's a great musician, I think he's probably going to be a producer," she began, "but he's obsessed with football. He wants to be a soccer player. But I recognize that's he's a really great songwriter and producer, and maybe one day he'll take it more seriously. But for now it's just a channel for him."