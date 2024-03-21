Shakira Shares How 11-Year-Old Son Milan Processed Her Split From Gerard Piqué

Shakira has proved the apple doesn't fall far from the musical tree when she shared how her eldest son Milan processed her split with his father Gerard Piqué.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Mar 21, 2024 7:44 PMTags
DivorcesShakiraCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Shakira’s Adorable Date Night With Sons At Latin Grammys

Whenever, wherever, Shakira's family will always have music to turn to.

In fact, as the Grammy winner was processing her split from ex Gerard Piqué through songs, their 11-year-old son Milan was on a similar journey.

"They know that this is one of the one of my own ways to heal and to express myself, through my music," she told Apple Music's Zane Lowe in an interview published March 20. "Milan, I remember he wrote two beautiful songs during the whole separation process and they just—they would make anyone cry. He wrote two songs on piano, and lyrics."

She continued, "Whenever he feels a little down, he goes to the piano and he writes music. And that is also his catharsis, his therapy."

But while the 47-year-old can tell her son's gift for music comes naturally, Shakira said the tween currently has his sights set elsewhere. 

"He's a great musician, I think he's probably going to be a producer," she began, "but he's obsessed with football. He wants to be a soccer player. But I recognize that's he's a really great songwriter and producer, and maybe one day he'll take it more seriously. But for now it's just a channel for him."

photos
Shakira & Gerard Piqué: Romance Rewind

Shakira and Gerard—who are also parents to 9-year-old Sasha—announced their split in 2022 after more than 10 years together, amid infidelity rumors on the part of the Spanish soccer player. 

Instagram / Shakira

Trending Stories

1

This Real Housewives of BH Star Is Leaving After Season 13

2

Christine Quinn's Husband Christian Dumontet Arrested for Second Time

3
Exclusive

These Zodiac Signs Will Feel the First Lunar Eclipse of 2024 the Most

And while the "Hips Don't Lie" singer admitted to Zane there was a "learning curve" in navigating the split with her children, she's learned that, much like hips, it's better not to lie.

"Society teaches us to conceal our feelings in front of our kids," Shakira reflected, "but I think that's a mistake because they know better and they perceive things in many different ways. And they can tell when an adult is lying to them."

She continued, "They want the truth. And if you don't give them the truth, they make up their own version. But if you're brave enough to talk about things with them, and try to understand how they're perceiving reality, and open up a conversation where they can also give their opinion—they know that life is not always perfect, and it's okay to face losses—what's important is we learn to express how we feel."

For more of Shakira's sweetest moments with her family, keep reading. 

Instagram
Magical Memories

Family vacation! Shakira shared snapshots of her and her children visiting Disney World in Florida in January 2022.

Instagram
All Smiles

The mother-son duo wore their Mickey Mouse ears while enjoying a day at the amusement park.

TikTok
No. 1 Fan

"Watching the @miamiheat win while having a hugs and kisses session," the artist captioned a December 2021 Instagram post, "(sweeter than a pound of cotton candy!)"

TikTok
Her “New Dancers”

Shakira posted a video of herself and her "new dancers" brushing up on their choreography to TikTok in August 2021.

Instagram
Happy Holidays

Shakira spent time with her boys after Christmas and couldn't help but snuggle up with all of them.

Instagram
Muddy Buddies

Gerard Piqué had a boys' day with his sons Milan and Sasha in October 2018.

Instagram
Best Buds

These two are best friends and it's too cute.

Instagram
Mom's Biggest Fans

Sasha and Milan looked like little rockers as they watched their mom in concert in summer of 2018.

Instagram
New Year's Eve Blast

The family of four rang in the new year together in a snowy location in 2017.

Instagram
Face Time

After Sasha got sick in 2016, Shakira shared this snap to show how happy and healthy he was.

Instagram
Kisses

Happy baby, happy father.

Instagram
Travel Buddies

The "Whenever, Wherever" singer loves taking her boys with her on her travels...even all the way to Japan!

Instagram
Mean Muggin'

"Daddy-Sasha time!" Piqué captioned this adorable selfie in December 2015.

Instagram
Halloween Mice

In October 2015, the family dressed up as the iconic Italian mouse character Topo Gigio for Halloween.

Instagram
Little Angels

Lovey, lovey.

JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images
Daddy Time

Milan and Sasha brought their dad good luck during a Spanish league football match.

Instagram
Guy Time

The retired soccer star snuggled up to his two boys in May 2015 and there is almost too much cuteness in this photo to handle. 

Instagram
Farm Fun

The family members enjoyed a day of fun at the farm in 2014.

Instagram
Trio Travel

Shakira and her now-ex took their son Milan on a trip in 2014 before they expanded their family.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

The Colombian singer shared a sweet smooch with her oldest son before getting ready for baby number two.

Instagram
Mother-Son Bonding

We can't get over this photo of Shakira and Milan. It's so stinking cute.

Instagram
Dress Up Time

In 2013, Milan dressed up as a police man for Halloween and it was adorable.

Instagram
Countryside Cuties

Summertime in the French countryside sounds wonderful don't you think? We have a feeling Shakira and her family loved every second they were there.

Instagram
Father-Son Time

In July 2013, the athlete spent quality time with his first born.

Instagram
Tickle Tickle

Milan has the giggles thanks to his dad's tickles.

Instagram
Take Your Son to Work

When Shakira was a coach on The Voice, she made sure to bring her son along for the ride.

Instagram
Baby Relaxing

Gerard looked totally at ease as he held his son back in April 2013.

Twitter
Milan's Soccer Debut

Baby Milan looked so peaceful in this family photo at his first soccer game.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

This Real Housewives of BH Star Is Leaving After Season 13

2
Exclusive

These Zodiac Signs Will Feel the First Lunar Eclipse of 2024 the Most

3

Christine Quinn's Husband Christian Dumontet Arrested for Second Time

4

Tracy Morgan Reveals He Gained 40 Pounds While Taking Ozempic

5

Christine Quinn's Son Taken to Hospital After Her Husband's Arrest