Julia Fox Turns Heads After Wearing Her Most Casual Outfit to Date

Julia Fox stepped out in one of her most laidback ensembles, wearing a baseball cap with leggings and a sweater. She also opted for a makeup-free look during her recent outing.

Julia Fox turned heads with her latest style moment—but not for the reason you'd think.

While the Uncut Gems star is known for wearing eccentric getups that push the fashion boundaries, her newest look was a lot more low-key. That's right, she kept it casual during a recent outing in New York City.

For her afternoon stroll, Julia sported a fuzzy brown, floor-length trench coat layered over a white knit sweater and black leggings. She also kept her accessories minimal, styling her laidback look with pink ballet flats, white ankle socks and a baseball cap.

The OMG Fashun host even ditched her trademark beauty style, as she skipped her go-to, thick winged eyeliner and opted for a makeup-free look.

But it won't be long before she showcases a larger-than-life ensemble. After all, that's the inspiration behind her upcoming reality competition series on E!. As she put it in the March 18 teaser clip, "Doing this show is just what I do in my everyday life."

And although Julia's new series is a design competition, there's more to it than meets the eye.

"OMG Fashun is shaping the future of fashion, emphasizing sustainability, upcycling, and creative craftsmanship to restore integrity to this art form," the 34-year-old said in a Feb. 1 statement. "Being the most stylish person in the room doesn't require breaking the bank; all it takes is creativity and a dash of confidence."

She added, "My biggest hope is that our viewers will get inspired by what we create on the show and recreate the looks at home using all their old junk they have lying around!" 

But before Julia asks designers to step out of their comfort zone, revisit her most jaw-dropping looks over the years.

Yee-Haw

Fox struts the streets of Paris in a revealing cowboy-inspired look complete with an oversized cowboy hat.

Sexy Robot

The OMG Fashun host made jaws drop while arriving to Mugler's 2024 Paris Fashion Week show in a nude body suit with silver feathers and futuristic jewels on her face.

Cinched for the Gods

The style icon attends the Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in a masterfully constructed corset gown. 

Blushing Bride

The actress was in bridal mode, as she wore a fabulous wedding gown to the Wiederhoeft fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Crystal Clear

The 33-year-old turned heads at the Art of Elysium Paradis 25th anniversary party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. For the May 21 event, Julia freed the nipple in a see-through glass top and billowing white skirt that enveloped the red carpet.

Suns Out, Buns Out

The social media sensation wore another knock-out denim look and put a new spin on fall fashion with her bikini bottoms.

Laundry Day

The influencer donned a literal dry-cleaning garment bag with a freshly-pressed button-down during an outing in London.

Ring Leader

While attending The Idol after-party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Julia stole the spotlight in a clear plastic jacket with fuzzy pom-poms, matching pants, a G-string and sky-high heels. Her white mohawk beanie, powder-white foundation and bold black lip acted as the perfect finishing touches.

Balaclava Babe

The Uncut Gems star steps out during Milan Fashion Week in a daring balaclava with an attached bra top.

Beauty in Blue

While attending the Diesel show during Milan Fashion Week, Julia rocks a sleek blue two-piece. 

Sexy Siren

The 32-year-old takes New York Fashion Week by storm, wearing a clear mermaid-esque look.

Twinning

Julia has the cutest plus one during NYFW, as she and her son twin in futuristic get-ups.

Cozy Chic

The actress is spotted in her coziest look yet but adds a bit of edge with her combat boots and dramatic winged liner.

Lady in Leather

The model drops jaws, as she steps out in a sheath cut-out halter dress.

Cutting Edge

Julia is certainly her own muse and this risqué cut-out look is additional proof.

Vision in White

For The Idol premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, the Puppet actress wowed in an iridescent one-shoulder gown by Nicolas Jebran. The eye-catching design featured a corseted waist, dramatic floor-length cape and thigh-high slit.

Let's Go Shopping

The No Sudden Move star stops traffic in a lingerie look while out grocery shopping in Los Angeles. Her denim accessories were truly a chef's kiss. 

Red Carpet Ready

While attending the Independent Spirit Awards, the actress wears an eye-catching little black dress. From the risqué cut-outs to the plunging neckline, it's anything but basic.

Bold LBD

Julia models for the LaQuan Smith NYFW runway, wearing a sexy skintight black dress.

Rare Gem

Julia oozes with glamour at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, turning heads in a bold red lip and sparkly mesh skirt.

Seeing Double

Julia and Kanye West give the canadian tuxedo a fresh update, as they twin in all-denim looks.

Goth Glam

Julia transforms into a goth-glam princess during NYFW.

Jeanius

Julia proves just how universal denim can be, as she wears a teensy bustier and handbag out of the material.

Razzle Dazzle

A fresh-faced Julia showcases her daring style as she pairs a bandeau bra with a low-rise skirt.

