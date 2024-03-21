Julia Fox Turns Heads After Wearing Her Most Casual Outfit to Date

Julia Fox turned heads with her latest style moment—but not for the reason you'd think.
While the Uncut Gems star is known for wearing eccentric getups that push the fashion boundaries, her newest look was a lot more low-key. That's right, she kept it casual during a recent outing in New York City.
For her afternoon stroll, Julia sported a fuzzy brown, floor-length trench coat layered over a white knit sweater and black leggings. She also kept her accessories minimal, styling her laidback look with pink ballet flats, white ankle socks and a baseball cap.
The OMG Fashun host even ditched her trademark beauty style, as she skipped her go-to, thick winged eyeliner and opted for a makeup-free look.
But it won't be long before she showcases a larger-than-life ensemble. After all, that's the inspiration behind her upcoming reality competition series on E!. As she put it in the March 18 teaser clip, "Doing this show is just what I do in my everyday life."
And although Julia's new series is a design competition, there's more to it than meets the eye.
"OMG Fashun is shaping the future of fashion, emphasizing sustainability, upcycling, and creative craftsmanship to restore integrity to this art form," the 34-year-old said in a Feb. 1 statement. "Being the most stylish person in the room doesn't require breaking the bank; all it takes is creativity and a dash of confidence."
She added, "My biggest hope is that our viewers will get inspired by what we create on the show and recreate the looks at home using all their old junk they have lying around!"
But before Julia asks designers to step out of their comfort zone, revisit her most jaw-dropping looks over the years.