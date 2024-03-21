Julia Fox Turns Heads After Wearing Her Most Casual Outfit to Date

Watch : 'OMG Fashun': First Look at Julia Fox's New Competition Series

Julia Fox turned heads with her latest style moment—but not for the reason you'd think.

While the Uncut Gems star is known for wearing eccentric getups that push the fashion boundaries, her newest look was a lot more low-key. That's right, she kept it casual during a recent outing in New York City.

For her afternoon stroll, Julia sported a fuzzy brown, floor-length trench coat layered over a white knit sweater and black leggings. She also kept her accessories minimal, styling her laidback look with pink ballet flats, white ankle socks and a baseball cap.

The OMG Fashun host even ditched her trademark beauty style, as she skipped her go-to, thick winged eyeliner and opted for a makeup-free look.

But it won't be long before she showcases a larger-than-life ensemble. After all, that's the inspiration behind her upcoming reality competition series on E!. As she put it in the March 18 teaser clip, "Doing this show is just what I do in my everyday life."