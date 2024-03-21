Gavin Rossdale Details "Shame" Over Divorce From Gwen Stefani

Watch : Why Gavin Rossdale & Ex-Wife Gwen Stefani Don't Co-Parent

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani's divorce was anything but a sweet escape.

In fact, the Bush frontman recently recalled the pain he felt over not living up to the ideal he had of marriage.

"My parents were both married three times each—so very colorful background," Rossdale said on the March 20 episode of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' podcast Amy and T.J. "And so I never thought I'd ever get divorced. So if there's a simple shame in my life, it's that."

Still, he said he believes there are "no accidents in life" and that he doesn't question if things could have worked out differently.

"Life just unfolds how it should," the singer added. "And whether that's comfortable or uncomfortable, it just is what it is. It's an easier philosophy to live by ‘cause it means you don't sit in regret."

However, Rossdale—who shares kids Kingston, 17; Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10, with Stefani—admitted there is one thing he would like to change about where the exes stand.