Queen Camilla Shares Update on King Charles III Amid His Cancer Battle

Queen Camilla is sharing insight into King Charles III's ongoing health battle.

During a visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 21, the 76-year-old shared how her husband is doing amid his treatment for cancer.

"He's doing very well," Camilla noted after being given a card during a stop at a deli, Hello! reported. "He was very disappointed he couldn't come."

After hearing a quip about men "not being the best patients," she added, "I try to keep him in order."

While Charles did not join Camilla on her visit, he has undertaken several royal duties at home since Buckingham Palace announced Feb. 5 that he had been diagnosed with cancer and had begun treatment. In their statement, they had said that while "he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," he "will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

The same day of Camilla's visit, the King was photographed inside Buckingham Palace, meeting High Commissioner of Singapore Ng Teck Hean and High Commissioner for the United Republic of Tanzania Mbelwa Kairuki.