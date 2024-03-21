Queen Camilla Shares Update on King Charles III Amid His Cancer Battle

Queen Camilla spoke about how her husband King Charles III is doing amid his treatment for cancer, during a visit to Northern Ireland.

Watch: Buckingham Palace Confirms King Charles Is Alive After Reports of His Death

Queen Camilla is sharing insight into King Charles III's ongoing health battle.

During a visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 21, the 76-year-old shared how her husband is doing amid his treatment for cancer.

"He's doing very well," Camilla noted after being given a card during a stop at a deli, Hello! reported. "He was very disappointed he couldn't come."

After hearing a quip about men "not being the best patients," she added, "I try to keep him in order."

While Charles did not join Camilla on her visit, he has undertaken several royal duties at home since Buckingham Palace announced Feb. 5 that he had been diagnosed with cancer and had begun treatment. In their statement, they had said that while "he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," he "will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

The same day of Camilla's visit, the King was photographed inside Buckingham Palace, meeting High Commissioner of Singapore Ng Teck Hean and High Commissioner for the United Republic of Tanzania Mbelwa Kairuki.

Charles' return to occasional public engagements—like his meeting with Korean War veterans at the Palace March 19—comes just days after the Palace debunked rumors of the monarch's death.

Charles has also relayed messages to the public amid his health battle.

Days after his cancer diagnosis was made public, he thanked supporters for their well-wishes, writing in a personal statement, "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

More than once month later, in honor of Commonwealth Day, Charles recorded an address in which he reflected on his journey.

"Having recently celebrated my own 75th birthday, it warms my heart to reflect on the way the Commonwealth has been a constant throughout my own life—a precious source of strength, inspiration, and pride," he said in the March 11 speech. "In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health, and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth."

Charles is not the only family member to postponed engagements due to health reasons. His daughter-in-law Kate Middleton has also stepped back from her public royal duties amid her recovery from abdominal surgery. Read on for more news about the royals from this year below:

