Get a Next-Level Cleaning and Save 42% On a Waterpik Water Flosser During Amazon's Big Spring Sale

We all know flossing is important, but who actually enjoys doing it? And how effective is dental floss? I'm not a dentist, so I can't comment on that with authority, but I prefer a Waterpik. It's a quick, thorough, and effective way to clean between my teeth.
If you want to step up your dental care, shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. You can get the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser at a 42% discount. It has ten settings to clean and massage your teeth and gums. it's easy to use and it comes with seven tips, which you can switch out to share the device with other members of your household.
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser
The brand claims that this flosser removes up to 99.99 percent of plaque and it's 50% more effective than conventional dental floss. Just fill the reservoir with warm water and use the tip to start flossing.
This Waterpik comes in 4 colors and it has 55,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. If you need additional insights before you add this to your cart, check out these rave reviews.
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Reviews
A shopper said, "I would have purchased years ago. OMG, the stuff that floods out from between my teeth is astounding."
Another declared, "This device is a miracle. Flossing my teeth with braces is no fun, but this helps so much. I would recommend!"
A happy customer raved, "Absolutely amazing and worth every penny spent. My teeth are really close together and floss can be really hard to get in between teeth at times. This works miracles! I now look forward to my next dentist appt to see the results."
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
