Nordstrom Secretly Put Tons of SKIMS Styles On Sale — and They're All Up To 50% Off!

We know her, we love her, we're talking about Kim Kardashian's beloved brand, SKIMS. Known for their soft and supportive bras and underwear, sleek bodycon dresses, trendy swimwear and sculpting shapewear, we have to ask: is there anything Kim can't do? The answer is no, except maybe putting her viral SKIMS pieces on sale. It's true, the cult-favorite brand rarely offers up any deals, but as your fashion-forward private detectives, we did some digging and were able to find tons of discounted SKIMS styles just for you. You wont' find them at SKIMS though, but you will at Nordstrom. That's right, the retailer secretly added some of the SKIMS most popular pieces to their sale section, and let's just say it's a goldmine for can't miss deals. And since SKIMS rarely has sales, this your chance to snag some of the brand's most popular items for less — up to 50% off to be exact.

At Nordstrom, you'll find deals on all of SKIMS' best offerings. From their sculpting shapewear that sucks you in, to smoothing bodysuits you'll wear all the time, and chic dresses that can be styled in so many different ways, there's something for everyone during this sale. Keep reading to shop our favorite SKIMS styles, which are up to 50% of at Nordstrom.