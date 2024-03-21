Lululemon Lovers Rejoice! They Just Added Tons of New Items to Their We Made Too Much Section

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's official, we've made it through winter! Give yourself a pat on the back because today marks the first day of spring (and the beginning of Aires season). This is a great time to start your spring cleaning, plan those summer vacations, and stock up stock up your virtual carts with some goodies, specifically activewear. That's because today also marks the best day of the week for Lululemon lovers. In other words, it's the day when the cult-favorite brand adds fresh new items to their We Made Too Much section, where you can find your favorite Lululemon pieces for way less.
Don't know where to start? Don't worry we did the hard work for you and hand-selected some the best-selling pieces that people can't get enough of (and that we know you'll love, too). Like this $148 sleek sleeveless catsuit, which you can score for $99, the cult-favorite $138 Align leggings, now priced at $59, or these $118 flared Groove pants, which are now just $49. What are you waiting for? Start the season of right with these amazing finds from Lululemon's We Made Too Much Section to give your activewear drawer new life.
Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Wunder Puff
Whether you wear this belt bag across your shoulders or around your waist, you'll be able to stash all of your daily essentials inside. Made from a water-resistant fabric, this bag has a puffer design that's super on trend.
Align™ Asymmetrical Bra Light Support, A/B Cup
Apart from the fact that this one shoulder sports bra is super stylish, it's also made from the fan-favorite Align fabric, which is sweat-wicking and has a buttery soft feel. Choose from six colors.
Like a Cloud Longline Ribbed Bra Light Support, D/DD Cups
Available in three colors, this strappy sports bra is made from a quick-dry fabric with a ribbed texture and has molded cups for added support.
Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe
Designed for female runners, these comfy sneakers have bouncy cushioning and flexible, breathable uppers. They also come in eight super cool colorways.
Wunder Train Bodysuit 25
Perfect for working out or running errands, this sleeveless bodysuit is made from a sleek, sweat-wicking fabric that dries ultra quickly. The cutouts in the back aren't just cute, they also provide ventilation. Choose from three colors.
Stretch High-Rise Jogger Full Length
Upgrade your loungewear with these high-rise joggers, which are made from a comfy and cooling fabric. They have an adjustable waistband and pockets. They're available in two colors.
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu Regular
Made from a breathable and weightless fabric, these flared pants are so comfy, you'll want to keep wearing them well after your workout. Plus, they have a hidden waistband pocket.
Align™ High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25
Get these fan-favorite Align leggings for less. These hit just above the ankle and come in so many pretty colors. They also have several pockets to hold your phone and other small essentials.
Court Rival High-Rise Skirt Long
Tennis is trending this spring and this fluttery skirt is the perfect way to get in on the trend. The built-in shorts have handy pockets and mesh panels for added breathability. Choose from 14 colors.