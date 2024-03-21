Lululemon Lovers Rejoice! They Just Added Tons of New Items to Their We Made Too Much Section

It may be the first day of spring, but what we're really excited about is getting our favorite Lululemon looks for less.

It's official, we've made it through winter! Give yourself a pat on the back because today marks the first day of spring (and the beginning of Aires season). This is a great time to start your spring cleaning, plan those summer vacations, and stock up  stock up your virtual carts with some goodies, specifically activewear. That's because today also marks the best day of the week for Lululemon lovers. In other words, it's the day when the cult-favorite brand adds fresh new items to their We Made Too Much section, where you can find your favorite Lululemon pieces for way less. 

Don't know where to start? Don't worry we did the hard work for you and hand-selected some the best-selling pieces that people can't get enough of (and that we know you'll love, too). Like this $148 sleek sleeveless catsuit, which you can score for $99, the cult-favorite $138 Align leggings, now priced at $59, or these $118 flared Groove pants, which are now just $49. What are you waiting for? Start the season of right with these amazing finds from Lululemon's We Made Too Much Section to give your activewear drawer new life.

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Wunder Puff

Whether you wear this belt bag across your shoulders or around your waist, you'll be able to stash all of your daily essentials inside. Made from a water-resistant fabric, this bag has a puffer design that's super on trend.

$68
$29
Lululemon

Align™ Asymmetrical Bra Light Support, A/B Cup

Apart from the fact that this one shoulder sports bra is super stylish, it's also made from the fan-favorite Align fabric, which is sweat-wicking and has a buttery soft feel. Choose from six colors.

$58
$29
Lululemon

Like a Cloud Longline Ribbed Bra Light Support, D/DD Cups

Available in three colors, this strappy sports bra is made from a quick-dry fabric with a ribbed texture and has molded cups for added support.

$68
$49
Lululemon

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe

Designed for female runners, these comfy sneakers have bouncy cushioning and flexible, breathable uppers. They also come in eight super cool colorways.

$128
$69
Lululemon

Wunder Train Bodysuit 25

Perfect for working out or running errands, this sleeveless bodysuit is made from a sleek, sweat-wicking fabric that dries ultra quickly. The cutouts in the back aren't just cute, they also provide ventilation. Choose from three colors.

$148
$99
Lululemon
Stretch High-Rise Jogger Full Length

Upgrade your loungewear with these high-rise joggers, which are made from a comfy and cooling fabric. They have an adjustable waistband and pockets. They're available in two colors.

$118
$79
Lululemon

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu Regular

Made from a breathable and weightless fabric, these flared pants are so comfy, you'll want to keep wearing them well after your workout. Plus, they have a hidden waistband pocket.

$118
$49
Lululemon

Align™ High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25

Get these fan-favorite Align leggings for less. These hit just above the ankle and come in so many pretty colors. They also have several pockets to hold your phone and other small essentials.

$138
$59
Lululemon

It's Rulu Cropped Half Zip

This cropped quarter zip is made from a warm and sweat-wicking fabric that is so darn comfortable. It has thumbnails, zippered pockets, and reflective details for nighttime runs.

$108
$79
Lululemon

Court Rival High-Rise Skirt Long

Tennis is trending this spring and this fluttery skirt is the perfect way to get in on the trend. The built-in shorts have handy pockets and mesh panels for added breathability. Choose from 14 colors.

$**
$39
Lululemon

