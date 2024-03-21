Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater and the Entire Wicked Cast Stun in New Photos

Watch : Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Look Wickedly Amazing on Stage Together!

This cast is already quite popular.

The first official photos of Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, and more stars on the set of the upcoming Wicked film were just released by Vanity Fair—and they'll make fans of the iconic Broadway production defy gravity with excitement.

For the "yes and?" singer, who transforms into the pink bubbly Glinda the Good Witch in the new pictures, the preparation for the role has been a lifetime in the making.

"It was literally 10 years of being like, ‘Knock, knock, any developments?'" Ariana joked to Vanity Fair in the first look published March 21. "‘Is there an audition coming this year, or next year? I would like to start preparing today.'"

Meanwhile, Cynthia, who plays the protagonist Elphaba, was one of the last actresses brought in to audition for the character later known as The Wicked Witch of the West.

And while she admitted she didn't think she'd be "seen," once the film's director Jon M. Chu and producer Marc Platt (who also produced the original Broadway musical) saw her audition, they knew they'd found their lead, adding, "We're like, ‘We're done.'"