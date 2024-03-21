Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater and the Entire Wicked Cast Stun in New Photos

See Ariana Grande Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey and more transform into their Wicked characters in the first cast photos from the film.

This cast is already quite popular

The first official photos of Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, and more stars on the set of the upcoming Wicked film were just released by Vanity Fair—and they'll make fans of the iconic Broadway production defy gravity with excitement.  

For the "yes and?" singer, who transforms into the pink bubbly Glinda the Good Witch in the new pictures, the preparation for the role has been a lifetime in the making. 

"It was literally 10 years of being like, ‘Knock, knock, any developments?'" Ariana joked to Vanity Fair in the first look published March 21. "‘Is there an audition coming this year, or next year? I would like to start preparing today.'"

Meanwhile, Cynthia, who plays the protagonist Elphaba, was one of the last actresses brought in to audition for the character later known as The Wicked Witch of the West.

And while she admitted she didn't think she'd be "seen," once the film's director Jon M. Chu and producer Marc Platt (who also produced the original Broadway musical) saw her audition, they knew they'd found their lead, adding, "We're like, ‘We're done.'"

photos
See Ariana Grande as Glinda in Sneak Peek of Wicked Movie

As a prequel to the Wizard of Oz, Wicked—based on the 1995 book—gives the backstory of the unlikely friendship between Glinda the Good Witch and the Wicked Witch of the West. And as the film's leads, Ariana and Cynthia were able to forge a strong bond. 

"I just need to say that I don't think people realize that she's got the chops," Cynthia told Vanity Fair of Ariana. "I don't think people realize how brilliant this person's brain and voice and talent is."

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner was quick to return the compliment, noting of the Harriet star, "She's my favorite female voice."

Sophy Holland / Universal Pictures / Vanity Fair

And while Platt had originally thought of casting unknowns for the highly-anticipated project, the upcoming Broadway adaptation—set to release in November—is one of the most star-studded musical movie productions of the last few years. And with Cynthia and Ariana's vocal power, Chu seems to believe the right casting decisions were made. 

"These are live vocals," Chu added to the outlet. "Those girls were like, ‘F--k the pre-records. We're going live.'"

In addition to Ariana, Cynthia, and Ethan—who earned a Tony nomination for his performance as Spongebob Squarepants on Broadway—the cast includes Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, and even Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang

Read on to see all the new Wicked cast photos.

Sophy Holland / Universal Pictures / Vanity Fair

Popular Like Me

Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. 

Sophy Holland / Universal Pictures / Vanity Fair

A Sentimental Man

Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard and Michelle Yeoh as his colleague, Madame Morrible. 

Sophy Holland / Universal Pictures / Vanity Fair

As Long As You're Mine 

Jonathan Bailey as hearthob prince Fiyero. 

Sophy Holland / Universal Pictures / Vanity Fair

Glinda The Good 

Ariana told Vanity Fair that nabbing her Glinda role was "10 years" in the making. 

Sophy Holland / Universal Pictures / Vanity Fair

Defying Gravity 

Meanwhile, Cynthia said she trained "like a boxer" for her role. 

Sophy Holland / Universal Pictures / Vanity Fair

A Sentimental Man

Jeff is the not-so-wonderful Wizard of Oz. 

Sophy Holland / Universal Pictures / Vanity Fair

Dear Old Shiz 

Madam Morrible is the headmistress of Shiz University. 

Sophy Holland / Universal Pictures / Vanity Fair

Dancing Through Life

Marisa Bode (Nessarose), Ethan Slater (Boq) Bowen Yang (Pfannee), and Bronwyn James (ShenShen) round out the cast. 

Sophy Holland / Universal Pictures / Vanity Fair

What Is This Feeling?

Wicked is set to hit theaters on November 27, 2024. 

