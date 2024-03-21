Emma Heming Willis Says Marriage to Bruce Willis Is “Stronger Than Ever” Amid Health Battle

Emma Heming Willis is honoring a major milestone.
Amid Bruce Willis' battle with frontotemporal dementia, his wife Emma shared a sweet tribute for their 15th wedding anniversary while also reflecting on his diagnosis.
"Today, I can make a choice," she wrote on Instagram March 21. "I can wallow in sorrow or I can celebrate it. I call this the 'remarkable reframe.' What I know is there is so much to celebrate. Our union and connection is probably stronger than ever."
"We have two bright, fun and healthy daughters," Emma—who shares Mabel Willis, 10, and Evelyn Willis, 8, with Bruce—continued. "We have a family unit that is built on mutual respect and admiration. And simply, I just love and adore the man I married. I'm so proud of what we have and continue to create."
Bruce's diagnosis has weighed heavy on the Willis family, but it hasn't stopped them from honoring the special moments in their lives. In fact, Emma and Bruces' anniversary comes just days after the family shared loving tributes for The Sixth Sense star's 69th birthday.
"Just like you, we simply adore him," Emma wrote on Instagram March 19. "What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world."
Meanwhile, Demi Moore—who shares daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 30, with her ex-husband—wrote in an Instagram tribute, "Happy birthday, BW! We love you and are so grateful for you."
Bruce's eldest daughters also posted heartfelt messages for their dad.
"To be loved by you is such a gift," Rumer wrote in her tribute. "You are the funniest, most tender, charming, out of this world silly talented and magical papa."
Meanwhile, Scout reflected on how much her relationship with Bruce has grown.
"My dad is one of my best friends, perhaps now on a deeper level than ever honestly," she shared. "I cherish his affection and the immense freedom with which he's always loved us."
Keep reading to see the love in the Willis family's sweetest moments.