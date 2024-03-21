Emma Heming Willis Says Marriage to Bruce Willis Is “Stronger Than Ever” Amid Health Battle

Days after Bruce Willis was showered with birthday messages, wife Emma Heming Willis shared a sweet tribute for their 15th wedding anniversary: “There is so much to celebrate.”

Watch: How Bruce Willis’ Family Is Celebrating His 69th Birthday Amid Dementia Battle

Emma Heming Willis is honoring a major milestone.

Amid Bruce Willis' battle with frontotemporal dementia, his wife Emma shared a sweet tribute for their 15th wedding anniversary while also reflecting on his diagnosis.

"Today, I can make a choice," she wrote on Instagram March 21. "I can wallow in sorrow or I can celebrate it. I call this the 'remarkable reframe.' What I know is there is so much to celebrate. Our union and connection is probably stronger than ever."

"We have two bright, fun and healthy daughters," Emma—who shares Mabel Willis, 10, and Evelyn Willis, 8, with Bruce—continued. "We have a family unit that is built on mutual respect and admiration. And simply, I just love and adore the man I married. I'm so proud of what we have and continue to create."

Bruce's diagnosis has weighed heavy on the Willis family, but it hasn't stopped them from honoring the special moments in their lives. In fact, Emma and Bruces' anniversary comes just days after the family shared loving tributes for The Sixth Sense star's 69th birthday.

photos
Bruce Willis' Best Roles

"Just like you, we simply adore him," Emma wrote on Instagram March 19. "What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world."

Meanwhile, Demi Moore—who shares daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 30, with her ex-husband—wrote in an Instagram tribute, "Happy birthday, BW! We love you and are so grateful for you."

Bruce's eldest daughters also posted heartfelt messages for their dad.

"To be loved by you is such a gift," Rumer wrote in her tribute. "You are the funniest, most tender, charming, out of this world silly talented and magical papa."

Meanwhile, Scout reflected on how much her relationship with Bruce has grown.

"My dad is one of my best friends, perhaps now on a deeper level than ever honestly," she shared. "I cherish his affection and the immense freedom with which he's always loved us."

Keep reading to see the love in the Willis family's sweetest moments.

 

Instagram / Emma Heming Willis

Valentine's Day 2024

Love is a beautiful thing," the actor's wife Emma Heming Willis wrote on Instagram, almost exactly one year after his family announced his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. "Wishing you all a Happy Valentine’s Day."

Instagram / Demi Moore

Tallulah Willis' 30th Birthday Celebration

In February 2024, Demi Moore shared this pic of her ex-husband with the youngest of the three daughters they share together, writing, "Showering our @buuski with love today on her 30th birthday."

Instagram / Emma Willis

"Grateful and Thankful"

In November 2023, the actor celebrated his first Thanksgiving since being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier that year. His wife Emma shared this photo from Bruce's 68th birthday party from March.

"I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love," she wrote. "Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Blended Family

Bruce Willis stepped out with Emma to celebrate the release of Demi's 2019 memoir Inside Out. He is joined by his three daughters with the G.I. Jane actress, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Adventure Is Out There

Bruce and Emma appear on a hike with their daughters Evelyn Willis and Mabel Willis.

Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central

All Smiles

The actor posed with his ex-wife and their daughters Rumer and Tallulah backstage at his Comedy Central roast in 2018.

Instagram

Three Generations

Bruce became a grandpa in April 2023 when Rumer welcomed a baby girl named Louetta.

Instagram

Newest Addition

The entire family got together to celebrate the birth of Rumer's baby.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Backstage Buddies

Bruce had two special vistors when he starred in Broadway's Misery in 2016.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Broadway Bunch

The family showed up in full force to support Rumer's 2015 Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Feeling Festive

"I put my camera on a ladder, set the timer, and crossed my fingers," Emma captioned this family Christmas photo. "Now that’s 2020 for you."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Movie Date

Bruce took his three oldest daughters to the Over the Hedge premiere in 2006.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Sweet Kisses

The dad of five shared a sweet moment with daughter Mabel.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Daddy's Girls

Tallulah, Scout and Rumer joined their dad at a Bruce Willis Charity Foundation in 2005.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Dancing With the Fam

The family celebrated Rumer's Dancing With the Stars win with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Instagram/Rumer Willis

Polaroid Memories

"What a privilege it is every day to be your daughter," Rumer captioned this throwback photo. "I love you so much. You are the coolest cat in town."

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

A Birthday to Remember

Emma rang in her 43rd birthday in 2021 with Bruce and their daughters, as well as Rumer and Demi.

Instagram

'Tis the Season

The family spent Christmas 2022 together.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Star Status

Bruce was joined by mom Marlene and his three oldest daughters when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Happy Haunts

The action star dressed up with Mabel and Evelyn on Halloween 2021.

Instagram/Tallulah Willis

Getting Silly

Tallulah jokingly captioned this photo of herself and dad Bruce making silly faces, "high drama club."

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Snow Squad

Evelyn and Mabel hit the slopes during a family ski trip.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Gang's All Here

The family, including Demi's then-husband Ashton Kutcher, stepped out to watch Rumer in 2008's The House Bunny.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Disney Magic

Bruce and Emma took their kids to Walt Disney World in 2017.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Proud Parents

"First time performing in a play for these two!" Emma wrote on Instagram 2018. "Mabel played Molly and Evelyn as Sandy in an Off-off-off-off-off-off Broadway [winking emoji] production of Annie. The whole cast and production was stellar—Mom and Dad couldn’t be prouder."

