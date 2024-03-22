Why Craig Conover Says It's "Very Probable" He and Paige DeSorbo Might Break Up

Craig Conover dropped a bombshell during Summer House's March 21 episode while opening up about his relationship with Paige DeSorbo. Find out why he doesn't see their romance lasting.

By Brett Malec Mar 22, 2024 2:10 AMTags
TVReality TVBravoCouplesCelebritiesNBCUSummer House
Watch: Southern Charm's Craig Conover Ready for Babies With Paige Desorbo

Craig Conover has a not-so-charming prediction about his relationship with Paige DeSorbo.

In fact, during an appearance on Summer House's March 21 episode, the Southern Charm star made some very surprising comments while discussing his long-distance romance with the New York native.

"I love Paige," Craig told BFF Kyle Cooke. "If we work out, we work out. But if we don't, it's not the end of the world."

The Charleston native's frank admission caught Kyle off guard.

"What do you mean by that 'if we work out, we work out'?" he replied. "Do you see a world in which you don't end up with her?"

The Pillows and Beer podcast co-host further explained, "I mean, there's always that chance, right? We do live in different places. She lives in New York City, she loves New York. I love Charleston, I run a company out of Charleston. It's very probable. You'd be naive to be like, 'It's all just gonna work out.'"

photos
2024 Celebrity Breakups

Still, Kyle remained shocked by his friend's honesty about the possibility of a breakup after dating Paige for over two years.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

"I respect that Paige and Craig have made this long-distance relationship work," Kyle admitted in a confessional. "Usually it's a recipe for failure. Or people are taking advantage of the distance and being unfaithful. So, I'm rooting for them. But this is the first time I've heard any kind of doubt coming from Craig. Last summer he was like, 'We'll be engaged by the end of the year.'"

However, Paige's refusal to leave NYC to relocate to the South did strike Kyle as a red flag.

As the Loverboy founder noted, "At some point, something will have to give. It sounds like a lot is driven by how she's feeling, her choices, what she needs."

And the uncertainty of what the couple's future holds had also started weighing on Craig.

"In my perfect world, there would be a little more security to being like, 'One day we're gonna get married and have kids,'" Craig shared. "She has told me that's what we're gonna do. So, I have to tailor my insecurities and my impatience and either believe her or not. My patience isn't gonna last forever, right? And that's the risk."

See the drama play out when Summer House airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

And keep reading to look back at Craig and Paige's cutest couple moments.

Trending Stories

1

25-Year-Old Woman Announces Her Own Death on Social Media

2

Josh Peck Breaks Silence on Drake Bell and Quiet on Set

3

Michael Strahan's Daughter Shares Update on Chemotherapy Timeline

Instagram
A Budding Bravo Romance

Winter House co-stars Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo started casually seeing each other in summer 2021 before becoming a couple that fall. As Craig told E! News, "We openly dated around until it just got to the point where, you know, you like one person so much that you don't want to do that anymore."

Instagram
A Summer House Soirée

Craig joined Paige for a photobooth session as they celebrated her Summer House co-stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula saying "I do" on September 25.

Instagram
Happy Halloween

Paige and Craig dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee à la Hulu's Pam and Tommy for Halloween.

Instagram
Take Two

The couple that goes all out for Halloween together, stays together.

Instagram
Instagram Official

Craig made his debut on Paige's Instagram grid on December 19 with this cute pic captioned, "Sew in love."

Instagram
Ski Trip Smooches

Paige began making appearances on Craig's Instagram around the same time.

Instagram
Hitting the Slopes

The couple is currently "having a lot of fun and spending more time with each other," Craig recently told E! News, "and just happy."

Instagram
Fur-real Adorable

Dressed to the nines, Paige and Craig got cozy on their Jan. 2022 trip.

Instagram
Broadway Date

Back in New York later that month, the couple spent the night on the town.

Instagram
First V-Day Together

Craig joined Paige for an Instagram Live shopping event on Valentine's Day.

Instagram
Vanderpump Summer Charm

The couple headed out West for a fun double date with former Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark.

Charles Sykes/Bravo
A WWHL Date

Nothing like a night out in the Bravo Clubhouse!

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Clubhouse Cuties

The couple paid Andy Cohen another visit in March.

Instagram/@paige_desorbo
Strike a Pose

"Getting 'the shot' is a full time job," Paige captioned this sweet Instagram pic of herself and Craig at a friend's wedding, along with candids of them perfecting their pose.

Instagram/@caconover
Beach Day

Excited to share his southern charm with his girlfriend, Craig shared pics from his fun beach day with Paige on Instagram, posing with pillows from his home decor company, Sewing Down South.

Instagram/@caconover
Hand in Hand

The happy couple took a stroll along the beach in Charleston, South Carolina.

Rich Polk/Getty Images
Hitting the Red Carpet

Paige and Craig got all glammed up for the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5, 2022.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

25-Year-Old Woman Announces Her Own Death on Social Media

2

Josh Peck Breaks Silence on Drake Bell and Quiet on Set

3

Michael Strahan's Daughter Shares Update on Chemotherapy Timeline

4

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Only Had Sex This Often Before Breakup

5
Exclusive

These Zodiac Signs Will Feel the First Lunar Eclipse of 2024 the Most