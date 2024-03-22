Why Craig Conover Says It's "Very Probable" He and Paige DeSorbo Might Break Up

Watch : Southern Charm's Craig Conover Ready for Babies With Paige Desorbo

Craig Conover has a not-so-charming prediction about his relationship with Paige DeSorbo.

In fact, during an appearance on Summer House's March 21 episode, the Southern Charm star made some very surprising comments while discussing his long-distance romance with the New York native.

"I love Paige," Craig told BFF Kyle Cooke. "If we work out, we work out. But if we don't, it's not the end of the world."

The Charleston native's frank admission caught Kyle off guard.

"What do you mean by that 'if we work out, we work out'?" he replied. "Do you see a world in which you don't end up with her?"

The Pillows and Beer podcast co-host further explained, "I mean, there's always that chance, right? We do live in different places. She lives in New York City, she loves New York. I love Charleston, I run a company out of Charleston. It's very probable. You'd be naive to be like, 'It's all just gonna work out.'"