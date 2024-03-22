Why Craig Conover Says It's "Very Probable" He and Paige DeSorbo Might Break Up

Craig Conover has a not-so-charming prediction about his relationship with Paige DeSorbo.
In fact, during an appearance on Summer House's March 21 episode, the Southern Charm star made some very surprising comments while discussing his long-distance romance with the New York native.
"I love Paige," Craig told BFF Kyle Cooke. "If we work out, we work out. But if we don't, it's not the end of the world."
The Charleston native's frank admission caught Kyle off guard.
"What do you mean by that 'if we work out, we work out'?" he replied. "Do you see a world in which you don't end up with her?"
The Pillows and Beer podcast co-host further explained, "I mean, there's always that chance, right? We do live in different places. She lives in New York City, she loves New York. I love Charleston, I run a company out of Charleston. It's very probable. You'd be naive to be like, 'It's all just gonna work out.'"
Still, Kyle remained shocked by his friend's honesty about the possibility of a breakup after dating Paige for over two years.
"I respect that Paige and Craig have made this long-distance relationship work," Kyle admitted in a confessional. "Usually it's a recipe for failure. Or people are taking advantage of the distance and being unfaithful. So, I'm rooting for them. But this is the first time I've heard any kind of doubt coming from Craig. Last summer he was like, 'We'll be engaged by the end of the year.'"
However, Paige's refusal to leave NYC to relocate to the South did strike Kyle as a red flag.
As the Loverboy founder noted, "At some point, something will have to give. It sounds like a lot is driven by how she's feeling, her choices, what she needs."
And the uncertainty of what the couple's future holds had also started weighing on Craig.
"In my perfect world, there would be a little more security to being like, 'One day we're gonna get married and have kids,'" Craig shared. "She has told me that's what we're gonna do. So, I have to tailor my insecurities and my impatience and either believe her or not. My patience isn't gonna last forever, right? And that's the risk."
See the drama play out when Summer House airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
