Maximize Your Piggy Bank With These Discounted Money-Saving Solutions That Practically Pay for Themselves

As we kick off spring, there are so many items on our to-do list, from cleaning our homes to preparing for warm-weather travels to attending all those RSVP'ed weddings & more. In other words, we have so much shopping we need to do on a limited budget — not to mention, we're right in the thick of tax season. All that to say, Amazon's Big Spring Sale couldn't have come at a better time.
It's the second day of the sale, and the deals have been downright incredible. From trendy fashion to home maintenance essentials to neat tech we've had on our wishlists forever, Amazon is currently a thrifty shopper's dream (did you know that Amazon Outlet is a thing?). This is all impressive, but for those of us who want to take the savings a step further, this is the perfect time to shop some items that will save you so much money in the long term that they basically end up paying for themselves. From top-rated food storage containers to outlet timers to dryer vent cleaners, these picks are so useful that they'll practically make you money with how much use you'll get out of them.
Spatty Daddy Kitchen Spatula Set
From your precious foundation to your ketchup bottles, these handy reusable spatulas will ensure that you get every last bang for your buck. Made from dishwasher-safe and food-safe material, the spatulas' long handles and thin applicators are designed to scrape up every last drop and save you money in the long term.
JoyJolt JoyFul 12 Borosilicate Glass Storage Containers with Lids - 24 Pieces
Similarly, if you're thinking of prepping your meals ahead of time, these JoyJolt glass storage containers are the perfect investment. The set includes four rectangle containers, four square containers, and four round containers of different sizes. Made from durable borosilicate glass, these containers are leak-proof, oven-safe & microwave-safe (apart from the lids), and dishwasher-safe, according to the brand.
Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands With Instruction Guide & Carry Bag - Pack of 5
If you're aiming to prioritize both your physical and financial health this year, these resistance exercise bands are a great low-commitment, high-yield investment in your fitness journey. Whether you're just starting out or have years of exercise experience under your belt, these bands can be integrated seamlessly into various workout programs, including stretching/mobility, strength training, HIIT, and pilates (as a quick YouTube search will confirm). Not to mention, they're also great for getting in a good sweat sesh while traveling!
BN-LINK Indoor Mini 24-Hour Mechanical Outlet Timer - Pack of 2
Conserve energy and save on your electricity bill with these ergonomically designed mechanical outlet timers. Automate your home or office by setting your own daily schedule in 30-minute increments using the rotating dial. Each timer also comes with an override switch that allows you to toggle between the timer function and "Always On" outlet function. The outlet timers are compatible with all types of U.S. standard plugs, according to the brand.
The Original Stretch Out Strap With Exercise Book
Or, if you want a tool that will help you become more flexible and reduce risk of injury (because those hospital visit bills are never pretty), the Stretch Out Strap is a solid choice with 20,500+ five-star reviews on Amazon. The strap comes with an instructional exercise book and mobile app with video demonstrations, and it's made from long, woven nylon fabric that's built to last you on your journey toward enhanced muscle recovery & improved range of motion. It's designed with 10 individual loops for optimized control during unassisted stretches, so you can progress in positions that are challenging, but not uncomfortable, for you.
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional
While the Waterpik is definitely the priciest item on our list, it's also definitely worth the splurge, something I can attest to, along with 101,600+ shoppers who left five-star reviews for the product on Amazon. I started using this water flosser last year after my mom recommended it to me (after her dentist recommended it to her). Long story short, it's been a total gamechanger, even as someone who's flossed regularly all her life. This particular model, which is the one I swear by, features enhanced pressure with 10 settings for a customized clean, along with a massage mode for gum stimulation and a built-in timer to aid with pacing.
Kieba Massage Lacrosse Balls - Pack of 2
Raise your hand if you constantly have painful muscle tension in your neck, back, shoulders, or anywhere else that you just can't seem to get rid of even with an expensive massage gun or stretch sessions. This was my exact situation in college, when I would spend hours hunched over my computer reading, writing & stressing. I thought all hope was lost until I came across a YouTube video that recommended using massage balls like these exact ones I purchased. They may seem super simple, but thy've been absolute gamechangers, and I don't doubt that they've saved me tons of money (& pain) over the years. And it's not just me — these massage balls have 18,900+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit - 2 Pieces
One way to save money is to proactively nip problems even before they can even form into a bud, especially when the bud has the potential to cause a dangerous fire. We're talking clogged dryer vents, which you can easily prevent for less than $10 with this dryer vent cleaner kit that has 26,500+ five-star reviews on Amazon. The set includes a vacuum hose attachment for removing built-up lint in the hard-to-reach spots around your appliances, along with a dryer lint brush for cleaning lint trapped in your dryer.
MZOO Zero Eye Pressure 3D Sleeping Mask
Looking to upgrade your sleep routine on a budget? This eye mask with 71,000+ five-star Amazon reviews may just do the trick. Crafted from low-rebound memory foam, the mask is designed with a fully adjustable buckle strap and features a contoured design so there's no pressure on your eyes. It allows your eyes to blink freely while simultaneously blocking lights for maximum peace and comfort.
RDINSCOS Pinless Wood Moisture Meters Water Leak Detector
Water leaks in your home can be an absolute pain to deal with, mentally and financially, once they happen. The damage can quickly become irreversible once water starts seeping through a crack or hole, to the point where duct tape just doesn't quite cut it anymore. Avoid those worst case scenarios with this water leak detector that features a pinless moisture meter that leaves your walls free of pinholes, scuffing, and scratching. And it's not just useful for leaks — by checking suspicious water stains around your home with the detector, you can have a better idea of where mold may possibly be growing.
Coopay Beginners Crochet Hook Set with Crochet Yarn - 58 Pieces
If one of your resolutions for this year involves finding a new hobby, why not try crocheting? It's a great practical skill to have, and the possibilities are nearly endless, from cozy blankets & beanies to boho-chic sweaters & totes. Read: If you learn how to crochet, you'll never run out of ideas for meaningful gifts to give your loved ones no matter the ocassion (Valentine's Day happens to be around the corner!), and you'll be able to curate one-of-a-kind fashion & home decor. This crochet kit for beginners includes everything you need to get started, including crochet hooks, yarn, stitch markers, sewing needles, and more.
Coquimbo Sewing Kit
Whether you want to make your wardrobe last as long as possible with DIY tailoring or learn how to embroider your clothes & accessories to add personal flair to your OOTD, this sewing kit has you covered. It comes with all the necessary tools for basic sewing, including needles, thread, scissors, buttons, measuring tape, safety pins, and other sewing accessories — all neatly packaged and ready for use. In other words, it's a cute hobby & money-saving solution in one, making it a total win-win situation for 2024 you & your wallet.
Mighty Patch Face Patch from Hero Cosmetics - 5 Large Pimple Patches (Nose, Chin, Forehead & Cheeks)
Before you splurge on a whole new skincare routine, try taking on your breakouts in a more manageable (& time-efficient) way with these large pimple patches. The kit includes hydrocolloid patches that are specially contoured to fit your forehead, nose, chin, and both cheeks, allowing you to handle a whole breakout area with a single patch overnight or use all five at once for a full-face mask. According to the brand, these patches work to reduce the look of pimples in just six to eight hours, no picking or popping required.
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
If you're trying to cut down on the impact your daily coffee has on your wallet without minimizing the amount of yummy, caffeinated pleasure that comes from it, we've got the perfect solution for you. This Takeya cold brew coffee maker with 51,000+ five-star Amazon reviews will allow you to enjoy smooth, high-quality cold brew minus the gradually costly trip to your local cafe, helping you save money over the long term. According to our shopper math, that means this nifty gadget basically pays for itself.
Bentgo All-in-One Salad Container
Packing a lunch for work or school is just so much easier when you have a cute, practical container like this one from Bentgo that comes in eight chic colors & has over 43,500 five-star reviews on Amazon. From refreshing salads to warm protein bowls, take your nutritious meal with you wherever you go in this stackable container, featuring an airtight lid, separated compartment tray, and reusable fork. Plus, according to the brand, the bowl is microwave-safe, and you even get a two-year warranty on the unit!
Debbie Meyer GreenBags - Pack of 40
Extend the life of your produce with these Debbie Meyer GreenBags that have more than 18,100 five-star reviews on Amazon. Each bag can be used 8-10 times and can be used to store fruits, vegetables, and cut flowers, according to the brand.
One initially skeptical shopper wrote, "I didn't believe it when I saw them on television, but they work. Sweet potatoes for a month, apples, oranges,
Romaine, etc. less trips to the grocery store, less money being thrown out. Try them, amazing product."
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
