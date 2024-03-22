Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Only Had Sex This Often Before Breakup

On Summer House's March 21 episode, Lindsay Hubbard made a shocking confession about her and Carl Radke's sex life months before they called off their engagement last year.

By Brett Malec Mar 22, 2024 2:00 AMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVSexBravoCouplesNBCUSummer House
Watch: Lindsay Hubbard Backtracks on Carl Radke "Cocaine" Comments

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke weren't necessarily hot and heavy for each other before they called off their engagement.

In fact, during Summer House's March 21 episode, Lindsay made a shocking confession about her and Carl's sex life just several months before they broke up last August.

"He's not a very sexual person," the publicist admitted to costars Paige DeSorbo and Amanda Batula, to which Paige replied, "I feel like you're a very sexual person in general. Even in conversation you're like flirty, you'll talk about sex. He's more reserved."

But when Paige asked her Bravo costar point-blank "how often are you having sex?" Lindsay's answer shocked the women.

"Like once every couple of weeks," the 37-year-old shared before noting of Paige and boyfriend Craig Conover, "You're probably having sex with your long-distance boyfriend more than me."

In a confessional, Paige revealed she believed Lindsay was actually exaggerating the frequency of her and Carl's intimacy.

photos
Summer House Season 8 Cast Photos

"I feel like when people talk about their sex life, they lie a little," the Giggly Squad podcast cohost said. "So if she's telling us they don't have sex for two weeks at a time, that's six weeks. And I don't make the rules, but that's alarming."

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

The candid discussion continued with Amanda prodding, "But when you guys have sex it's good?" to which Lindsay confirmed, "It's, like, such good sex."

While Amanda encouraged Lindsay, "It's like you just have to do it again to remember," Paige noted, "You're almost like too in your head about it now."

As Amanda stated, "You guys enjoy it when you do it, so just do it."

But that's easier said than done, as Lindsay revealed Carl "doesn't even initiate" sex with her to begin with.

See the couple's relationship troubles continue when Summer House airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to relive Carl and Lindsay's romance pre-split.

Trending Stories

1

25-Year-Old Woman Announces Her Own Death on Social Media

2

Josh Peck Breaks Silence on Drake Bell and Quiet on Set

3

Michael Strahan's Daughter Shares Update on Chemotherapy Timeline

Instagram
September 2021: More Than Friends?

Before going public, Carl and Lindsay attended costars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's September 2021 wedding as each others' dates.

Sasha Israel/Bravo
2022: Officially Dating

After being friends and costars for years, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard confirmed they were officially a couple at the start of 2022.

Instagram/@carlradke
August 2022: Engaged

Carl got down on one knee and proposed to Lindsay in August 2022 in Southampton while filming season seven of Summer House.

Instagram/@carlradke
September 2022: Italian Getaway

The Bravolebrities enjoyed a romantic vacation in Italy. "One of the most beautiful places I've ever visited! And breathtaking (literally)," he shared on Instagram. "Finally getting through our travel photos with so many highlights but hiking through Cinque Terre was incredible. Bellisimo! "

Instagram/@carlradke
December 2022: Happy Holidays

Carl and Lindsay rang in Christmas 2022 surrounded by familymembers.

Instagram/@carlradke
February 2023: Wedding Planning

Carl and Lindsay opened up about planning their Mexico wedding in February 2023.

"It's taken this long for us to come together," she exclusively shared with E! News. "I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo."

Lindsay also confirmed plans to film the nuptials for season eight of the show. "If we were just getting married with all of our guests and friends that would be one thing," she continued, "but when you're considering the idea of filming it, there's another level of criteria that you have to get checked off."

Instagram/@carlradke
April 2023: Montauk Mayhe\m

The duo lets loose with their Summer House costars in Montauk in April 2023.

Instagram/@carlradke
May 2023: Date Night

Carl and Lindsay attend a friends wedding in Florida.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Festivals & Friends

The duo attend the Palm Tree Music Festival in New York with fellow Summer House couple Kory Keefer and Sam Feher.

Instagram/@carlradke
Summer 2023: Summer Lovin'

Carl and Lindsay are all smiles while celebrating summer.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Bravo Besties

In honor of Andy Cohen's birthday, Carl shared a tribute to the Bravo bigwig.

Instagram/Carl Radke
August 2023: Bridal Bash

The lovebirds celebrated Lindsay's bridal shower in NYC surrounded by their costars, including Danielle Olivera, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod and Samantha Feher

Charles Sykes/Bravo
August 2023: Splitsville

Less than three months before they were supposed to say "I do," news of Carl and Lindsay's breakup came to light in August 2023.

Instagram/@lindshubbs
September 2023: Lindsay Speaks Out

Exactly two weeks after the split news came to light, Lindsay broke her silence and revealed she's "heartbroken" and humiliated" with how Carl ended things.

"My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me," she wrote on Instagram Sept. 14. "This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first. I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

25-Year-Old Woman Announces Her Own Death on Social Media

2

Josh Peck Breaks Silence on Drake Bell and Quiet on Set

3

Michael Strahan's Daughter Shares Update on Chemotherapy Timeline

4

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Only Had Sex This Often Before Breakup

5

Christine Quinn's Son Taken to Hospital After Her Husband's Arrest