Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Only Had Sex This Often Before Breakup

Watch : Lindsay Hubbard Backtracks on Carl Radke "Cocaine" Comments

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke weren't necessarily hot and heavy for each other before they called off their engagement.

In fact, during Summer House's March 21 episode, Lindsay made a shocking confession about her and Carl's sex life just several months before they broke up last August.

"He's not a very sexual person," the publicist admitted to costars Paige DeSorbo and Amanda Batula, to which Paige replied, "I feel like you're a very sexual person in general. Even in conversation you're like flirty, you'll talk about sex. He's more reserved."

But when Paige asked her Bravo costar point-blank "how often are you having sex?" Lindsay's answer shocked the women.

"Like once every couple of weeks," the 37-year-old shared before noting of Paige and boyfriend Craig Conover, "You're probably having sex with your long-distance boyfriend more than me."

In a confessional, Paige revealed she believed Lindsay was actually exaggerating the frequency of her and Carl's intimacy.