Real Housewives of Potomac's Karen Huger Charged With DUI After Car Crash

Karen Huger is in legal trouble after a recent car accident.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star, who was involved in a single car collision late in the evening of March 19, has been charged with driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol; driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol; negligent driving of a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life and person; and reckless driving a vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for safety of persons and property, according to Maryland Judiciary records obtained by E! News.

The records state that Huger has also been charged with failure to control vehicle speed on a highway to avoid collision, driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on a highway, driving a vehicle on a highway with suspended registration, and failure of licensee to notify administration of change of address within 30 days.

"Preliminarily, it appears that the car crossed a median and struck street signs," a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department told E! News. "The driver, Karen Huger, was taken into custody and transported to the 2nd District station in Bethesda, where she was arrested and cited for driving under the influence. She was then released."