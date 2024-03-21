Real Housewives of Potomac's Karen Huger Charged With DUI After Car Crash

Karen Huger is in legal trouble after a recent car accident.
The Real Housewives of Potomac star, who was involved in a single car collision late in the evening of March 19, has been charged with driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol; driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol; negligent driving of a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life and person; and reckless driving a vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for safety of persons and property, according to Maryland Judiciary records obtained by E! News.
The records state that Huger has also been charged with failure to control vehicle speed on a highway to avoid collision, driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on a highway, driving a vehicle on a highway with suspended registration, and failure of licensee to notify administration of change of address within 30 days.
"Preliminarily, it appears that the car crossed a median and struck street signs," a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department told E! News. "The driver, Karen Huger, was taken into custody and transported to the 2nd District station in Bethesda, where she was arrested and cited for driving under the influence. She was then released."
However, Huger—who the police spokesperson said refused to be evaluated by fire rescue following the incident—is sharing her side of what happened.
"Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience," the 60-year-old said in a statement to TMZ March 20. "I am still in shock from last night's incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my beloved mother, grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother's Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami."
Huger told the outlet she had met a friend for dinner and that they discussed "some very emotionally sensitive topics" before she headed home in her 2017 Maserati.
"I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me," she added. "I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider and then a tree. I'm hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!"
Huger then issued a message to fans.
"I would like to stress, it's important to understand your emotional state when driving and may this be a reminder to all to use their seatbelts," she concluded. "My Mother may be my Guardian Angel but the seatbelt saved my life."
E! News has reached out to Huger's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.
