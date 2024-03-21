Conor McGregor Shares Rare Comment About Family Life

Watch : Jake Gyllenhaal & Conor McGregor Are Ready to Impress UFC Fans in Roadhouse Remake

Conor McGregor's kids are following in his footsteps.

But not in the Octagon—at least not yet. The Irish UFC star, who shares Conor Jack Jr., 6, Croía Mairéad, 5, Croía Mairéad, 2, and Mack, 3 months, with fiancée Dee Devlin, says his eldest kids are taking classes at a dance school.

"I do a little bit of riverdancing. I [did] Irish dancing for sure in school," the fighting champion said in an interview that aired on E! News March 20, speaking from the recent New York City premiere of the Road House film reboot. "My children are doing it. They love it. Irish dancing is a beautiful, traditional dancing art, and we love it."

The 35-year-old acknowledged that such skills can help a person become a better fighter.

"That's why I have my son in it," he said. "I know he'll be nimble on the feet and light on the feet."

Conor has previously incorporated his own Irish dance skills into his MMA fighting and even named one of his moves after famed Riverdance star Michael Flatley.