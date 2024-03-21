Conor McGregor Shares Rare Comment About Family Life

Conor McGregor's kids are following in his footsteps.
But not in the Octagon—at least not yet. The Irish UFC star, who shares Conor Jack Jr., 6, Croía Mairéad, 5, Croía Mairéad, 2, and Mack, 3 months, with fiancée Dee Devlin, says his eldest kids are taking classes at a dance school.
"I do a little bit of riverdancing. I [did] Irish dancing for sure in school," the fighting champion said in an interview that aired on E! News March 20, speaking from the recent New York City premiere of the Road House film reboot. "My children are doing it. They love it. Irish dancing is a beautiful, traditional dancing art, and we love it."
The 35-year-old acknowledged that such skills can help a person become a better fighter.
"That's why I have my son in it," he said. "I know he'll be nimble on the feet and light on the feet."
Conor has previously incorporated his own Irish dance skills into his MMA fighting and even named one of his moves after famed Riverdance star Michael Flatley.
Conor, who made his film debut in the Road House remake, admitted to being a big fan of the original 1989 Road House movie and its star, the late Patrick Swayze—a dancer himself who showcased his smooth moves in Dirty Dancing. In the new film, Jake Gyllenhaal takes on the role of Dalton and the boxer thinks they couldn't have found a better successor to Patrick in the Brokeback Mountain alum, who previously showcased his own fighting moves in the 2015 film Southpaw.
"I learned a lot from him," Conor noted about Jake's acting skills. "Very grateful and blessed to be in the position that I'm in to learn from someone like him."
The new Road House began streaming on Amazon Prime Video March 21.
—Reporting by Ashley Bellman