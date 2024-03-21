Not Sure How To Clean a Dishwasher or Washing Machine? These Pods are on Sale for $14 & Last a Whole Year

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Are your plates and cups not as clean as they used to be? What about your favorite clothes? That's a frustrating waste of your time. So, what's the solution? You need to clean your dishwasher and washing machine. Thankfully, that doesn't have to be an arduous task full of scraping and scrubbing.
Make your life easier and get these Active cleaning pods. All you need to do is put one in an empty machine and run your normal cleaning cycle. These pods get rid of odor, build-up, and lime scale— no scrubbing necessary. Each of these packs comes with a whole year's supply of tablets. Make your chores easier and just get these cleaning pods. They're a top-rated Amazon customer favorite
Active Dishwasher Cleaner And Deodorizer Tablets- 24 Pack
These tablets penetrate grime, residue, and build-up. They remove stains, odor, and limescale. Just put one of these pods in an empty dishwasher and run a normal cycle.
Shoppers Say: "Must have item! I saw this product on TikTok. I will never want to be without. Bought both for dishwasher and washing machine - they now look brand new."
Active Washing Machine Cleaner Descaler 24 Pack
The pods get rid of odor, limescale, and product build-up. Just put one of these pods in an empty machine and run your normal cycle. It's super simple and makes a big difference.
Shoppers Say: "Shockingly good! They are inexpensive, so how good could they really work? EXTREMELY WELL! So well I almost wish I could go back into denial about how filthy the washer is that was supposed to be making my clothes clean!"
Active Garbage Disposal Cleaner Deodorizer Tablets 24 Pack
A clogged garbage disposal is so annoying. It's also a tough thing to clean... until now. Run a full stream of hot water for one minute. Then, reduce the water flow to a slow trickle and put one of these tablets in the disposal. Run the disposal with water until the foam disappears. These tabs get rid of residue, build-up, and odor. The tabs clean your entire disposal and improve disposal performance.
Shoppers Say: "Wow! Just completed my first use of these tablets and what a game changer. I was already a fan of the washing machine tablets so I thought I'd give these a go and I am glad I did! Cleaned up my disposal amazingly and it no longer smells! Active is such a class act - every box comes with a handwritten note from the company."
Active Wear Laundry Detergent & Soak
If you feel like your gym clothes just aren't clean enough after you wash them, step up your laundry game. This product is designed specifically to remove sweat from your activewear. Just add a scoop to your laundry and let the machine run. You'll notice a major difference.
E! Shopping Editor Tip: For major stains, soak your clothes for 30 minutes before running a laundry cycle.
Shoppers Say: "Worked when nothing else would! My husband's gym shirts were smelling sour even after washing multiple times, we tried cleaning the actual washing machine, using vinegar, etc. This product removed the smell after 1 wash. I've also used in on my bras as they get a little funky from sweat. We will definitely be ordering more!"
Still shopping? Check out these major discounts on Amazon devices.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.