The Best Places to Buy Affordable & Cute Bridesmaid Dresses Online

There's truly nothing quite like celebrating the journey to your big day surrounded by your besties. However, amidst all the excitement, one aspect that can quickly turn into a headache for both the bridal party and the bride-to-be is the hunt for the perfect bridesmaid dress. For the bride, it's about striking the delicate balance between bringing your bridal party vision to life while accommodating a diverse range of personal tastes, body shapes, and budget constraints. And let's not forget about the bridesmaids themselves—it's not always a walk in the park when you have to shell out for an evening gown that might not align with your personal style, let alone one that you might never wear again.
But here's the silver lining: navigating the realm of bridesmaid dresses is becoming increasingly stress-free, thanks to the beauty of online shopping. Many of your favorite retailers are stepping up their game, offering an array of options that cater to various preferences and budgets. From trendy designs to size-inclusive ranges, these online havens are making it easier than ever to find gowns that not only fit your vision but also resonate with each member of your bridal party, ensuring that everyone feels confident and beautiful on your special day. So, if you're ready to check out the best online retailers for bridesmaid dresses that are actually cute and affordable, keep scrolling for our top picks.
The best places to buy bridesmaid dresses online
Lulus
Looking for an affordable dress under $110? Lulus is that girl. Just don't forget to use exclusive E! code E20LULUS to save 20% on your first purchase (that includes savings on already discounted items).
Anthropologie
If there's any retailer we can always count on for trendy styles, it's Anthropologie. Not only is their quality on-point, but their attention to detail and unique designs ensure you'll stand out in every setting.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom has everything you need to find the perfect bridesmaid dress, from a wide range of brands to quick shipping options if you're short on time. Plus, they've got sizes from XXS to 4XL, including petites and maternity, so everyone can find their perfect fit.
ASOS
Apart from all their trendy styles, what we love most about ASOS is their inclusive sizing from 00 to 26 and various body type collections like curve, petite, tall, and maternity. The brand also offers free shipping over $50!
Reformation
Reformation is the perfect destination for finding your dream bridesmaid dress, offering a blend of sustainable fashion, trendy designs, and inclusive sizing to ensure you look and feel confident on your bestie's big day.
Abercrombie & Fitch
In case you weren't aware, Abercrombie's reputation extends beyond their viral jeans. Their current wedding shop collection boasts a diverse range of wedding guest-approved dresses (that can also work as bridesmaid dresses in our opinion) in various lengths, complemented by a stunning array of floral prints and spring colors to cater to every style and occasion. The best part? Their size-inclusive too!
Revolve
Revolve stays ahead of the curve with its daily influx of hundreds of new arrivals, particularly in formalwear, ensuring you stay looking chic. Plus, with such an extensive inventory, there's always a chance to snag your stunning dream dress on sale.
Shopbop
While Shopbop is renowned for its designer options in clothing, shoes, and accessories, it also boasts a hidden gem: a small wedding shop featuring chic bridesmaid gowns both high-end and affordable ones. The best part? Since it's powered by Amazon, you already know your dress will arrive quickly.
Amazon
In a pinch for time? It doesn't get faster than Amazon. You can find a variety of styles and sizes of wedding guest dresses and bridesmaid dresses here, plus tons of reviews from shoppers to help you make your choice.
Petal & Pup
Petal & Pup's bridesmaid collection shines with affordable elegance, including sale gowns priced as low as $16, and the majority under $100. So, all the bridesmaids can save for the bachelorette without sacrificing style or budget!
What are the best sites for bridesmaid dresses?
Some great options for bridesmaid dresses include Lulus, Anthropologie, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nordstrom, ASOS, Revolve, Shopbop, Amazon, and Petal & Pup. These retailers not only cater to various preferences and body types but also feature budget-friendly options, ensuring you find the perfect bridesmaid dress without breaking the bank.
When should I order my bridal party dress?
We recommend ordering your bridal party dress at least 4-6 months before the wedding to ensure ample time for alterations and unforeseen delays. Early planning ensures your bridal party dresses arrive in time and fit perfectly for the big day.
How will I know what size I am?
To determine your size, refer to the specific sizing chart provided by the dress designer or retailer, and take accurate measurements of your bust, waist, and hips. If uncertain, consider seeking professional assistance or trying on similar styles in-store to find the perfect fit for your bridesmaid dress.
