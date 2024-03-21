Sister Wives' Christine Brown Shares Emotional Message on "Moving Forward" After Garrison's Death

Watch : Sister Wives Star Garrison Brown’s Sister Details His Mental Health Struggles

Christine Brown is learning how to navigate life following the death of Robert "Garrison" Brown.

The Sister Wives star recently reflected on the grief she's felt since ex Kody Brown's 25-year-old son with Janelle Brown died earlier this month and shared how difficult it's been moving forward.

"It's been two weeks since Garrison's death—it's never easier to say," Christine said in a video posted to Instagram March 20. "And I have to keep working 'cause it's what I understand, and it's what I know and it's what I know I need to do. And for me, working some of the time means posting on social media."

And she appreciates the fans who empathize with just how hard facing this next chapter has been for the blended Brown family.

"Those of you that have understood that it's just what I have to do to keep moving forward, thank you so much," the 51-year-old continued. "'Cause it's a terrible thing to lose your son, terrible. And we're gonna miss him all the time, every single day for the rest of our lives. So we gotta just keep moving forward 'cause otherwise I would just want to stay in bed all day."