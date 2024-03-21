Sister Wives' Christine Brown Shares Emotional Message on "Moving Forward" After Garrison's Death

Christine Brown is learning how to navigate life following the death of Robert "Garrison" Brown.
The Sister Wives star recently reflected on the grief she's felt since ex Kody Brown's 25-year-old son with Janelle Brown died earlier this month and shared how difficult it's been moving forward.
"It's been two weeks since Garrison's death—it's never easier to say," Christine said in a video posted to Instagram March 20. "And I have to keep working 'cause it's what I understand, and it's what I know and it's what I know I need to do. And for me, working some of the time means posting on social media."
And she appreciates the fans who empathize with just how hard facing this next chapter has been for the blended Brown family.
"Those of you that have understood that it's just what I have to do to keep moving forward, thank you so much," the 51-year-old continued. "'Cause it's a terrible thing to lose your son, terrible. And we're gonna miss him all the time, every single day for the rest of our lives. So we gotta just keep moving forward 'cause otherwise I would just want to stay in bed all day."
Christine also expressed her gratitude for all the kind words followers have sent along, noting, "All of the love and support we've received from people means so much."
And she issued an important reminder.
"Please, start reaching out to the people that you love and let them know," she urged. "If you feel like calling somebody, you gotta call them. And just reach out and continue doing it. Thank you so much."
Garrison—one of Kody's 18 children from his plural marriages to now-exes Janelle, Christine, Meri Brown and wife Robyn Brown—was found dead at a home in Arizona on March 5, the Flagstaff police confirmed to NBC News. An official cause of death has yet to be revealed; however, the police told the outlet it appears Garrison died by suicide.
"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," Janelle, who announced her split from Kody in 2022, wrote on Instagram. "His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away."
Following his death, several members of the Brown family shared their heartache on social media—with Christine reflecting on what a "wonderful, caring brother" Garrison had been and recreating one of his favorite breakfasts as a tribute.
"Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before," she also wrote in a March 10 Instagram post alongside a family picture. "I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son."
And she's previously noted how close she remained to Janelle and her children following her 2021 breakup with Kody and subsequent marriage to David Woolley.
"In the very beginning of our relationship, I told David that Janelle and her kids are part of me," Christine wrote in a November Instagram post. "Not as in we were living polygamy again, but she's my Sisterwife, always."
To learn more about the Sister Wives family, keep reading.
(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family).