Nordstrom Springs Into Sales, With Up To 60% Off Barefoot Dreams, Nike, & Madewell

From Madewell to Nike, Levi's and Good American, you can all of your favorite brands at Nordstrom for less during their spring sale.

By Alexa Vazquez Mar 23, 2024
The best thing about shopping at Nordstrom is that you can find all of your favorite brands in one place, which makes shopping there super convenient. From Kim Kardashian's cult-favorite SKIMS to high-performance activewear by Nike and FP Movement and classic denim from Levi's, Nordstrom has it all. On top of that, Nordstrom has several sales throughout the year, which means you can score styles from your favorite brands for less. Right now, for example, they're celebrating their spring sale, where you can find deals of up to 60% off. We don't know about you, but that seems like a great way to start weekend.

Want a taste of some of the deals? Well, you can get a pair of $108 Levi's 501 jeans for $44 or these $140 Sam Edelman heeled sandals for $70 and these $110 Dri-FIT Nike leggings for $55. Looking for a cute dress you can wear all spring and summer long? Get this $118 Madewell dress, which is now $47.Consider Nordstrom's sale a chance to refresh your wardrobe just in time for spring and summer. Keep reading to shop our favorite deals from Nordstrom's spring sale.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Ultra Lite® Open Front Cardigan

Cozy up in this long-length cardigan from the fan-favorite brand, Barefoot Dreams. It's made from an ultra-plush yet lightweight material that is perfect for lounging.

$145
$87
Nordstrom

FRAME Le High Flare Jeans

Channel the 70s in these high-waisted, flared jeans. They have a hint of stretch for maximum comfort.

$258
$103.20
Nordstrom

FP Movement The Way Home Shorts

Workout in style with these breezy running shorts, which have built-in briefs, an extra-wide smocked waistband, and are made from a sweat-wicking fabric.

$30
$21
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Cherish Pump

Embrace the ballet-core trend with these block heel pumps. The height is comfortable for walking around town. Wear them with a pair of jeans or with tights and a mini skirt.

$79.95
$59.99
Nordstrom

Levi’s 501® Ripped High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

You can't go wrong with Levi's denim. These are in the beloved 501 style, which are high-waisted with a straight leg silhouette. Plus, they have just the right amount of distressing.

$108
$43.20
Nordstrom
Nike Universa Medium Support High Waist 7/8 Leggings

These leggings from Nike boast their famous Dri-FIT technology that wicks away moisture. Soft to the touch, these leggings also have pockets.

$110
$55
Nordstrom

Madewell Square Neck Midi Dress

You'll wear this romantic midi dress all summer long. It has a satin feel with cute cap sleeves and a gathered bust boasting an adjustable tie detail.

$118
$46.97
Nordstrom

Free People Veda Cotton Blend Sleeveless Sweater & Skirt Set

This set, which includes a sleeveless v-neck tank with a matching midi skirt, makes getting dressed way easier. Made from a cozy, ribbed sweater material, this set gives you two for the price of one since you can wear each piece separately, too.

$98
$68.60
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandal

Everyone needs a pair of heeled sandals that go with everything, and this pair from Sam Edelman are perfect. They have a chunky heel that's not too tall (3¼ inches) and an adjustable ankle strap for added stability.

$140
$69.90
Nordstrom

Good American Modern Tank Thong Bodysuit

This sleek bodysuit is a must-have closet staple. It's made from a stretchy, smoothing scuba material and has a flattering square neck design with wide straps.

$79
$26
Nordstrom

These chic Michael Kors handbags are all under $100 – add them to your cart before they sell out.

