Nordstrom Springs Into Sales, With Up To 60% Off Barefoot Dreams, Nike, & Madewell

The best thing about shopping at Nordstrom is that you can find all of your favorite brands in one place, which makes shopping there super convenient. From Kim Kardashian's cult-favorite SKIMS to high-performance activewear by Nike and FP Movement and classic denim from Levi's, Nordstrom has it all. On top of that, Nordstrom has several sales throughout the year, which means you can score styles from your favorite brands for less. Right now, for example, they're celebrating their spring sale, where you can find deals of up to 60% off. We don't know about you, but that seems like a great way to start weekend.
Want a taste of some of the deals? Well, you can get a pair of $108 Levi's 501 jeans for $44 or these $140 Sam Edelman heeled sandals for $70 and these $110 Dri-FIT Nike leggings for $55. Looking for a cute dress you can wear all spring and summer long? Get this $118 Madewell dress, which is now $47.Consider Nordstrom's sale a chance to refresh your wardrobe just in time for spring and summer. Keep reading to shop our favorite deals from Nordstrom's spring sale.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Ultra Lite® Open Front Cardigan
Cozy up in this long-length cardigan from the fan-favorite brand, Barefoot Dreams. It's made from an ultra-plush yet lightweight material that is perfect for lounging.
FRAME Le High Flare Jeans
Channel the 70s in these high-waisted, flared jeans. They have a hint of stretch for maximum comfort.
FP Movement The Way Home Shorts
Workout in style with these breezy running shorts, which have built-in briefs, an extra-wide smocked waistband, and are made from a sweat-wicking fabric.
Steve Madden Cherish Pump
Embrace the ballet-core trend with these block heel pumps. The height is comfortable for walking around town. Wear them with a pair of jeans or with tights and a mini skirt.
Levi’s 501® Ripped High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
You can't go wrong with Levi's denim. These are in the beloved 501 style, which are high-waisted with a straight leg silhouette. Plus, they have just the right amount of distressing.
Nike Universa Medium Support High Waist 7/8 Leggings
These leggings from Nike boast their famous Dri-FIT technology that wicks away moisture. Soft to the touch, these leggings also have pockets.
Madewell Square Neck Midi Dress
You'll wear this romantic midi dress all summer long. It has a satin feel with cute cap sleeves and a gathered bust boasting an adjustable tie detail.
Free People Veda Cotton Blend Sleeveless Sweater & Skirt Set
This set, which includes a sleeveless v-neck tank with a matching midi skirt, makes getting dressed way easier. Made from a cozy, ribbed sweater material, this set gives you two for the price of one since you can wear each piece separately, too.
Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandal
Everyone needs a pair of heeled sandals that go with everything, and this pair from Sam Edelman are perfect. They have a chunky heel that's not too tall (3¼ inches) and an adjustable ankle strap for added stability.
Good American Modern Tank Thong Bodysuit
This sleek bodysuit is a must-have closet staple. It's made from a stretchy, smoothing scuba material and has a flattering square neck design with wide straps.
