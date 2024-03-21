Hayley Erbert Returns to Dance Studio With Derek Hough 3 Months After Skull Surgery

Hayley Erbert may be picking up her dancing shoes again.
Three months after the 29-year-old experienced a serious health scare, which included emergency skull surgery, her husband Derek Hough shared a glimpse of her back in the dance studio.
Alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple's backs as they embraced in an empty studio, Derek captioned the March 20 Instagram post, "Stepping onto this blank canvas together. Beginning to paint again."
Back in early December following a show on her and Derek's Symphony of Dance tour, Hayley was hospitalized and ultimately diagnosed with a cranial hematoma caused by a burst blood vessel. While she's paused her professional dance career as she recovers from her multiple surgeries, Derek isn't ruling out her return to the dance floor.
"There's a possibility, there really is," the Dancing with the Stars judge told E! News earlier this month, "We actually met dancing on stage on tour. Our first kiss was on stage on tour. We were touring last year for the first time as a married couple and now this, going back out, there's a completely different meaning and tension."
Hayley has continued to take her health battle in stride, even showing off her new buzzed ‘do and a large scar on her head while reflecting on her journey.
"To this day, I still have really good days and I have really bad days—emotionally and physically sometimes—but I'm doing so much better every single day," she explained in a video posted to Instagram in February. "Truly there is so much progress every day and I'm so grateful for that."
She credited the support of her friends, family, and fans with motivating her during her recovery—including Derek, who's stayed by her side the entire time. And Derek couldn't help but gush over her strength.
"Throughout this experience, this woman has been unbelievable and her perseverance and her acceptance of the whole situation, her strength, it's been remarkable to witness firsthand," he reflected in the video. "She really is a miracle and it's been miraculous and it's still a journey."
As the dancer continues to heal, keep reading to see how Derek and Hayley danced into each other's hearts.