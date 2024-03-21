Hilary Duff’s 12-Year-Old Son Luca Is All Grown Up in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Hey now! Hilary Duff is the mom of a near teenager.
Indeed, the Lizzie McGuire alum—who's pregnant with her fourth baby—recently celebrated the birthday of her oldest child, Luca.
"Another year for the books Luca!!!!" Hilary wrote in a March 20 Instagram post. "Happy 12. My golden joy!!!"
In the tribute video, soundtracked by Beyoncé's "Texas Hold ‘Em," Luca—who Hilary shares with ex Mike Comrie—is shown in several of his elements, including on the basketball court and on stage. It also appears that the birthday boy had a big year with his soccer team, too, as some highlights include him receiving a medal and interacting with his teammates on the field.
Fans of the "Wake Up" singer expressed their love and disbelief to see Hilary's eldest approaching the end of his tween years in the comments. As one fan put it, "The fact that Lizzie McGuire has a child almost the same age we all met Lizzie McGuire is blowing my mind."
And Hilary's fellow Disney alum Ashley Tisdale even sent her well wishes commenting, "Happy Birthday Luca!!!" Meanwhile, Younger costar Molly Bernard also penned, "Can't believe this perfect person is 12."
Perhaps the most adorable part of Luca's birthday tribute was the interactions with his sisters, Banks, 5, and Mae, 2—whom Hilary shares with husband Matthew Koma. In several different clips, Luca is seen cuddling and even carrying his sisters, proving he's ready to be the big brother to another sibling, as Hilary, 36, prepares to welcome a new bundle of joy.
And while, since she first had Luca at 24, the How I Met Your Father alum has joked she was a "teen mom," she's certainly created a life that dreams are made of.
"I just like figured it out and loved it," Hilary said on the Good Guys podcast in 2023. "I love being a mom so much. I wouldn't change it at all."
