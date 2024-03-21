Hilary Duff’s 12-Year-Old Son Luca Is All Grown Up in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Watch : Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Reveals He Got a Vasectomy

Hey now! Hilary Duff is the mom of a near teenager.

Indeed, the Lizzie McGuire alum—who's pregnant with her fourth baby—recently celebrated the birthday of her oldest child, Luca.

"Another year for the books Luca!!!!" Hilary wrote in a March 20 Instagram post. "Happy 12. My golden joy!!!"

In the tribute video, soundtracked by Beyoncé's "Texas Hold ‘Em," Luca—who Hilary shares with ex Mike Comrie—is shown in several of his elements, including on the basketball court and on stage. It also appears that the birthday boy had a big year with his soccer team, too, as some highlights include him receiving a medal and interacting with his teammates on the field.

Fans of the "Wake Up" singer expressed their love and disbelief to see Hilary's eldest approaching the end of his tween years in the comments. As one fan put it, "The fact that Lizzie McGuire has a child almost the same age we all met Lizzie McGuire is blowing my mind."