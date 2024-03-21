Kris Jenner's Niece Natalie Zettel Mourns “Sweet” Mom Karen Houghton After Her Death

Kris Jenner's loved ones are navigating a devastating period after the death of her sister Karen Houghton.
As the family continues to mourn, Karen's daughter Natalie Zettel shared a moving tribute to her late mom.
"Dear Mommy, I can't believe your gone," Natalie began a March 20 Instagram post which featured a carousel of images of her mother. "This doesn't even feel real. I keep hoping that I will get to hug you or kiss you or hear your voice one last time. You were my best friend, my everything. The best mother a daughter could ever ask for and I'm so grateful to have had a mother like you."
Karen died unexpectedly on March 18 at the age of 65. No cause of death has been shared at this time.
"You were the most kind, sweet, loving, giving, and caring soul," Natalie continued. "You had the biggest heart. And I don't know how to go on without you. It all happened so quick & I wasn't ready for you to go."
Noting an "angel was sent to heaven," Natalie wrapped her tribute with the words, "I love you mommy and you will forever be missed."
Natalie's post comes one day after Kris shared her own moving words about her sister.
"Karen was beautiful inside and out," the Kardashians star said in her March 19 tribute. "She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together."
And in addition to expressing her sadness for the loss her mother MJ Shannon and Natalie were experiencing, the 68-year-old—who had grown estranged from her sister but appeared to have reconnected in recent years—also noted how Karen's death was a reminder to keep family close.
"Life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised," Kris continued. "We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister."
