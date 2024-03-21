Alix Earle Recommended a Dermaplaning Tool That’s on Sale for $7: Here’s What Happened When I Tried It

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Normally, when I put on makeup, I'm happy with the transformation. My skin looks even, imperfections are covered, and I'm ready to face the world. Lately, I have felt like my makeup just highlighted the things that annoyed me about my skin: uneven texture and vellus hair. After a couple days of annoyance, I booked an appointment for a dermaplaning facial. Then, I saw Amazon picks from Alix Earle, which included an affordable dermaplaning tool that I just had to buy. It's on sale for only $7 during the Amazon Big Spring Sale.
As someone with oily skin, exfoliation is always a priority. Getting rid of those dead skin cells and cleaning out the pores is just what I need to make sure my favorite skincare products absorb quickly and work effectively. Here's how it went when I tried the Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool with five-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Dermaplane Razor
The Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool can be used to exfoliate the skin, remove unwanted facial hair, and shape your eyebrows. Amazon has 4 colors to choose from.
I have had dermaplaning facials and love them, but I don't always have the time or money to make this a regular thing. I never dermaplaned my skin at home before, but Alix's product recommendation inspired me to try it.
My Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool Review
I used this Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool after I showered because I wanted my pores to be open and receptive to skincare. The brand says you can use your favorite serum, but I used a hydrating, facial oil. I gently pulled my skin taut and shaved downward with the grain of my skin. It didn't hurt and I got the immediate satisfaction of seeing little hairs and dead skin on the blade. I worked slowly and carefully, but it only took about five minutes to do my whole face. Immediately, my face felt incredibly smooth. Then, I put on my favorite serum and moisturizer, which absorbed much quicker than normal.
When I woke up the next morning, my skin looked better than usual and I used all of my regular products. The Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool was the only new addition to the routine.
Then it was time for the real test: putting on makeup. My foundation looked even and I didn't see any of those little hairs that had frustrated me so much. I was sold.
I cancelled my appointment for the dermaplaning facial. That doesn't mean I won't book them in the future, but I will save some money by booking them less frequently and I will make sure to have these tools in my arsenal for skincare "emergencies."
More Kitsch Deals
Kitsch Ice Roller for Face & Eye Puffiness
Reduce puffiness, soothe inflammation, and tighten pores, with this ice roller. Simply store it in the fridge or freezer and roll over your face in the morning to awaken your skin. This is also great after applying skincare products to enhance absorption and maximize results.
Kitsch Rice Bar Shampoo and Conditioner Bar for Hair Growth
Ditch the plastic containers for shampoo and conditioner bars. These rice water formulas strengthen, repair, and promote healthy hair growth.
This shampoo and conditioner set has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Satin Pillowcase for Hair & Skin
A satin pillowcase helps reduce friction, preventing hair breakage and frizz while maintaining moisture levels for smoother, more manageable locks. The smooth surface also minimizes sleep lines and absorbs less moisture from your skincare products compared to traditional cotton pillowcases.
There are 4 pillowcase sizes and tons of colors to choose from. This top-seller has 16,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Satin Wrapped Microfiber Hair Towel
Designed to gently dry your hair while minimizing frizz and breakage, this luxurious, satin-wrapped towel is perfect for all hair types.
Shoppers gave this hair wrap 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Amazon has 7 colors to choose from.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
