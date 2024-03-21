Alix Earle Recommended a Dermaplaning Tool That’s on Sale for $7: Here’s What Happened When I Tried It

I have had dermaplaning facials and love them, but I don't always have the time or money to make this a regular thing. I never dermaplaned my skin at home before, but Alix's product recommendation inspired me to try it.

My Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool Review

I used this Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool after I showered because I wanted my pores to be open and receptive to skincare. The brand says you can use your favorite serum, but I used a hydrating, facial oil. I gently pulled my skin taut and shaved downward with the grain of my skin. It didn't hurt and I got the immediate satisfaction of seeing little hairs and dead skin on the blade. I worked slowly and carefully, but it only took about five minutes to do my whole face. Immediately, my face felt incredibly smooth. Then, I put on my favorite serum and moisturizer, which absorbed much quicker than normal.

When I woke up the next morning, my skin looked better than usual and I used all of my regular products. The Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool was the only new addition to the routine.

Then it was time for the real test: putting on makeup. My foundation looked even and I didn't see any of those little hairs that had frustrated me so much. I was sold.

I cancelled my appointment for the dermaplaning facial. That doesn't mean I won't book them in the future, but I will save some money by booking them less frequently and I will make sure to have these tools in my arsenal for skincare "emergencies."

More Kitsch Deals