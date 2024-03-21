Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Says Her "Heart Is Broken" After Ex Konstantin Koltsov's Death

Watch : Former NHL Player Konstantin Koltsov Cause of Death Revealed

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.

Aryna Sabalenka is in mourning.

The tennis superstar addressed the recent death of her ex-boyfriend and former NHL player Konstantin Koltsov, who died by apparent suicide on March 19.

"Konstantin's death is an unthinkable tragedy," she wrote in an Instagram Story March 20, "and while we were no longer together, my heart is broken."

The 25-year-old added, "Please respect my privacy and his family's privacy during this difficult time."

Aryna was first romantically linked to Konstantin in 2021, when she shared a photo of the Pittsburgh Penguins alum kissing her cheek at the time. "It's good to have someone who can understand my madness," she captioned the cozy picture, "at least you won't get bored with me, right?"

Last April, Aryna also rang in Konstantin's 42nd birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute, writing in a message translated from Russian: "You are my dearest person, my best friend and my strongest support."