Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Says Her "Heart Is Broken" After Ex Konstantin Koltsov's Death

Aryna Sabalenka spoke out after her ex Konstantin Koltsov—a former NHL player from Belarus—died by apparent suicide at age 42: "An unthinkable tragedy."

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.

Aryna Sabalenka is in mourning.

The tennis superstar addressed the recent death of her ex-boyfriend and former NHL player Konstantin Koltsov, who died by apparent suicide on March 19.

"Konstantin's death is an unthinkable tragedy," she wrote in an Instagram Story March 20, "and while we were no longer together, my heart is broken."

The 25-year-old added, "Please respect my privacy and his family's privacy during this difficult time."

Aryna was first romantically linked to Konstantin in 2021, when she shared a photo of the Pittsburgh Penguins alum kissing her cheek at the time. "It's good to have someone who can understand my madness," she captioned the cozy picture, "at least you won't get bored with me, right?"

Last April, Aryna also rang in Konstantin's 42nd birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute, writing in a message translated from Russian: "You are my dearest person, my best friend and my strongest support."

"Peace be with you, strength, patience and health," she added. "I hope we will have everything we planned. I love you."

In the wake of Konstantin's death, many from the tennis community have offered their support to Aryna, who is slated to play at the Miami Open on March 22.

 

Instagram / Aryna Sabalenka

"I can't even imagine what she's going through right now," fellow player Caroline Wozniacki told reporters at the start of the tournament, according to The Guardian. "She's such a great person. She's always so happy and out there. To see her go through that, it's heartbreaking."

Meanwhile, Paula Badosa—who is set to face off against Aryna at the Miami Open—described it as a "very tough situation."

"At the end, she's my best friend and I don't want her to suffer," she said on March 20, per the BBC. "She's a strong woman. I think she will get the power from somewhere."

Keep reading to take a look back at Aryna and Konstantin's romance.

Instagram / Aryna Sabalenka

Hard Launch

Aryna Sabalenka debuted her romance with Konstantin Koltsov in June 2021. 

Instagram / Aryna Sabalenka

Happy New Year

The couple celebrated their first Christmas and New Years Eve together after making their relationship public. 

Instagram / Aryna Sabalenka

Birthday Wishes

The tennis star wished the former hockey player a happy birthday, calling him, "My beloved."

Instagram / Aryna Sabalenka

Taking in History

They posed in front of Rome's Colosseum during a May 2022 trip. 

Instagram / Aryna Sabalenka

Make a Wish

The pair snapped a quick selfie in front of Rome's Trevi Fountain. 

Instagram / Aryna Sabalenka

Fun in the Sun

The 25-year-old relaxed in between tournaments on the beach.

Instagram / Aryna Sabalenka

Biggest Supporter

The Grand Slam winner posed with flowers sent to her by her boyfriend. She captioned the Sept. 2022 post, "Lucky me I have the best man in the world."

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

