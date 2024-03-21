Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Says Her "Heart Is Broken" After Ex Konstantin Koltsov's Death

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.
Aryna Sabalenka is in mourning.
The tennis superstar addressed the recent death of her ex-boyfriend and former NHL player Konstantin Koltsov, who died by apparent suicide on March 19.
"Konstantin's death is an unthinkable tragedy," she wrote in an Instagram Story March 20, "and while we were no longer together, my heart is broken."
The 25-year-old added, "Please respect my privacy and his family's privacy during this difficult time."
Aryna was first romantically linked to Konstantin in 2021, when she shared a photo of the Pittsburgh Penguins alum kissing her cheek at the time. "It's good to have someone who can understand my madness," she captioned the cozy picture, "at least you won't get bored with me, right?"
Last April, Aryna also rang in Konstantin's 42nd birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute, writing in a message translated from Russian: "You are my dearest person, my best friend and my strongest support."
"Peace be with you, strength, patience and health," she added. "I hope we will have everything we planned. I love you."
In the wake of Konstantin's death, many from the tennis community have offered their support to Aryna, who is slated to play at the Miami Open on March 22.
"I can't even imagine what she's going through right now," fellow player Caroline Wozniacki told reporters at the start of the tournament, according to The Guardian. "She's such a great person. She's always so happy and out there. To see her go through that, it's heartbreaking."
Meanwhile, Paula Badosa—who is set to face off against Aryna at the Miami Open—described it as a "very tough situation."
"At the end, she's my best friend and I don't want her to suffer," she said on March 20, per the BBC. "She's a strong woman. I think she will get the power from somewhere."
