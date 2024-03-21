What Each Zodiac Sign Needs for Aries Season, According to Your Horoscope

We interviewed Lisa Greenfield because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Spring is finally here, and as we say goodbye to March and welcome April, we find ourselves at the brink of Aries Season.

And, according to our resident spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield, "April is undoubtedly the most impactful month of the year astrologically." In order to harness all that celestial energy to your benefit, as Lisa says, it's important to arm ourselves with objects that can protect and guide us through that time. So, with the spiritual help of Lisa, we've broken down items that can help guide you through Aries season, according to your zodiac sign.

According to Greenfield, this year's eclipses (with the first lunar eclipse occurring on March 25), fall on the "Aries/Libra axis, urging us to see ourselves and our relationships with fresh eyes. It's a pivotal moment in history, with these current chapters written to focus on individuals in partnership. With Chiron in Aries since 2018, the lesson is how to engage with life as the empowered adults we are and not from the wounded child that was. This Mercury Retrograde helps us walk through those childhood lessons as the empowered adult we are, not just the adapted child who survived."

Greenfield elaborates that this eclipse season reminds us that we can achieve more when we work together, and that now is a great time to improve our collaboration skills. And, like Goldilocks, Lisa advises that we must navigate our way "to what feels just right for you as you also plug that into the people around you wisely."

But Lisa stresses that we must, "Be patient. This is unfamiliar territory for almost everyone. Mistakes are inevitable. However, it's crucial to establish a self-care system that allows you to learn from these mistakes with far less judgment." Celebrate your uniqueness and expression, "all while keeping the door open to how this fits into the broader community. Learning that balance between the two fosters strength and resilience as you continue to learn and grow."

So, now that we have an idea of what to explore this month, scroll down for Lisa's specifics for each zodiac sign and discover the best items to help your inner It Girl through this Aries season.