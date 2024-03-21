What Each Zodiac Sign Needs for Aries Season, According to Your Horoscope

We interviewed Lisa Greenfield because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Spring is finally here, and as we say goodbye to March and welcome April, we find ourselves at the brink of Aries Season.
And, according to our resident spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield, "April is undoubtedly the most impactful month of the year astrologically." In order to harness all that celestial energy to your benefit, as Lisa says, it's important to arm ourselves with objects that can protect and guide us through that time. So, with the spiritual help of Lisa, we've broken down items that can help guide you through Aries season, according to your zodiac sign.
According to Greenfield, this year's eclipses (with the first lunar eclipse occurring on March 25), fall on the "Aries/Libra axis, urging us to see ourselves and our relationships with fresh eyes. It's a pivotal moment in history, with these current chapters written to focus on individuals in partnership. With Chiron in Aries since 2018, the lesson is how to engage with life as the empowered adults we are and not from the wounded child that was. This Mercury Retrograde helps us walk through those childhood lessons as the empowered adult we are, not just the adapted child who survived."
Greenfield elaborates that this eclipse season reminds us that we can achieve more when we work together, and that now is a great time to improve our collaboration skills. And, like Goldilocks, Lisa advises that we must navigate our way "to what feels just right for you as you also plug that into the people around you wisely."
But Lisa stresses that we must, "Be patient. This is unfamiliar territory for almost everyone. Mistakes are inevitable. However, it's crucial to establish a self-care system that allows you to learn from these mistakes with far less judgment." Celebrate your uniqueness and expression, "all while keeping the door open to how this fits into the broader community. Learning that balance between the two fosters strength and resilience as you continue to learn and grow."
So, now that we have an idea of what to explore this month, scroll down for Lisa's specifics for each zodiac sign and discover the best items to help your inner It Girl through this Aries season.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
"You're a natural innovator, constantly sparking fresh ideas and expressions. Your challenge lies in channeling that flame effectively. Fire, when well contained, warms and illuminates; when uncontrolled, it burns down the house. Balance is key," Greenfield reports.
She adds, "The Aries/Libra eclipses emphasize the importance of authenticity while still considering others' needs. Be mindful of your words this month; self-criticism can spill over onto others. Expand your vocabulary, tune into your emotions and desires before acting. The better you understand yourself, the more you realize your power to shape outcomes."
Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, by: Brené Brown
Backed by over 16,000 5-star Amazon reviews, Greenfield recommends Atlas of the Heart because it "expands our language and understanding of emotions, key for Aries this month!"
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
When it comes to Taurus, Greenfield advises, "Get ready for breakthroughs that benefit everybody. You have Jupiter and Uranus together in Taurus for the first time since 1858! How well do you know what you love and why you love it? Comfortable relationship ruts won't stay that way. This isn't punishment, it's liberation so you get what is truly right for who you are now, not just what's familiar."
"Status quo won't stay that way in relationships. The changes range from small to large, depending on you. Like shoe shopping, you have to try on a few possibilities for what fits you in partnership now. You can't get it wrong! You are meant to go beyond security into expanded delight, one brave or bold choice at a time," she adds.
Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Time Off Sneaker
For Taurus, Greenfield recommends anything footwear-related to give a firm and steady footing. One great option are the incredibly comfortable, and TikTok beloved, Dr. Scholl's Time Off Sneakers. They're trendy white and I was able to stand on them all day, right out of the box.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Prepare yourselves, Gemini, Lisa reports, "Jupiter lands in Gemini in May and Saturn in Pisces to help you make some big changes. Naturally brilliant you, when you give it direction you harness that big mental energy to focus on particular issues. You have the ability to leap tall buildings in a single thought. So why not try leaving any situation a little better than you find it."
"With Saturn in Pisces, compassion is required to improve anything. If you meet disrespect, don't accept it but don't return it either. Trust yourself enough to offer someone a 'do over' when they screw up. You can like them and still say no to the behavior. You'd be surprised what a little shift can do. Breathe, feel your body first before you speak. Then one well placed conversation brings sweeping changes. Like the big wind turbines, your focused mind generates enormous energy that can light up a city," Greenfield notes.
New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask for Face and Body
If you're a Gemini in Aries Season, Greenfield recommends, "mud masks, all things earthy." Backed by tons of glowing reviews, this mud mask draws out oils and toxins, and derives its all-natural minerals from the Dead Sea.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
According to Greenfield, "Like Taureans, you're meant to break out of your shell and uncover your hidden talents. Your guideline is to understand your worry system. Fear always targets your greatest strength, not your greatest weakness. Pay attention to what your mental chatter attacks -- it's your hidden power source, one that will propel you into the unknown. That's why your unconscious wants to put the brakes on it."
Lisa adds, "One of your greatest strengths is relationships, which is why you have a defensive reputation. You're stronger than you realize. Remember, water can wear down a stone over time. Be sure to include what you want into each day instead of focus on what you don't want. Patiently explore ways to trust what you've already learned, and then let opportunities roll in like the tide."
NEW SHELLS Real Handmade Scallop Calico Seashell Necklace
Cancer is a water sign, so naturally Greenfield recommends, "All things sea related, shell related." This super cute seashell necklace comes with a variety of shell options, plus you can choose between a ton of chain lengths and styles.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Get ready Leos, Greenfield reports, "You are spoiled for choice on how to care for yourself to shine your best in partnerships. The most important thing is for you to include fuel for your fire. You are at your best when praise, recognition and respect are in healthy supply. So give it to yourself first. Then you can share the light with others and help them be their brightest and best for you."
"Practice Toothbrush Love: Write a list of the thirty best compliments you wanted to hear and haven't yet. Then put that list by your toothbrush. Morning and night take on compliment a day and think it while you brush. Then rinse and look yourself in the eyes. Say it out loud holding eye contact. This refuels your fire and retrains your brain to receive much wanted praise. Watch things heat up in the very best sense of the word as you do. Nobody is a better cheerleader than a well lit Leo with a little Toothbrush Love on hand."
MOON Sonic Electric Toothbrush
For the Leos, Greenfield recommends, "Any quality toothbrush," adding, "Self care as good hygiene!" This sleek toothbrush emits 36,000 sonic vibrations per minute for a deep clean and includes 5 modes for sensitive teeth, polishing, whitening, cleaning, and massaging. Best of all, you can use for up to 6 weeks on a single charge.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
"Brace yourself for the impact of the Uranus/Jupiter conjunction this month, although it may be gentler for you compared to others. Nonetheless, it's bound to shake up your system. You're most comfortable within familiar structures and routines, which serve to shield your sensitivity. Yet, hidden within you are gifts and talents waiting to be discovered. Your knack for bringing order to chaos and adding beauty along the way is truly remarkable. Anticipate new opportunities arising where you can truly be yourself, embracing the unknown with a sense of openness."
"Curiosity will be your trusted companion on this journey. Whenever you feel nervous, simply ask a question. And if you're unsure whether something is right for you, tune into the subtle difference between nervousness and excitement. Mastering this distinction will unlock a world of excitement and adventure for you. Remember, there are individuals out there who will not only see but also appreciate the courageous steps you take as you venture beyond your comfort zone into enticing new territories."
Where Should We Begin - A Game of Stories Created by Esther Perel
If you're looking for "a fun structured way to self discovery," then Lisa recommends this storytelling game that encourages conversation. Featuring 250 prompt cards and 30 story cards, players take on the role of storyteller through rounds of play. There's no winners or losers, just paths of connection.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
"With Mercury Retrograde opposing your Sun sign and the Eclipse South Node looming, your inner child is calling out for some TLC. While seeking validation from others comes naturally, it's time to give your self-esteem a boost. Start by valuing your own opinion of yourself above all else. It's high time you give yourself the green light to pursue your heart's desires, regardless of others' expectations. And hey, you've got a knack for graceful disagreement, so why not put it to good use? Instead of a flat-out 'no', try something like, "I'm not your yes, but I know you'll find someone who is."
"Keep it light, and remember to take a deep breath. Sure, disagreement might make you a touch uneasy, but trust that you've got what it takes to navigate it with grace. The more you find and claim your individuality, the better you 'couple up.' Embrace your authenticity, darling, and watch as your unique charm shines through, making you even more irresistible!"
Dara Celtic Knot Pendant Necklace
A symbol of strength, Greenfield has picked out a Dara Knot as a talisman for Libras this season. This Dara Knot pendant is made of 925 sterling silver and comes with a variety of necklace lengths.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
"With Jupiter and Uranus meeting opposite your Sun Sign, your mastery in the shadows shines brightly. Your profound understanding of the dark aspects of love and relationships sets you apart. Remember, shadows are there to provide depth to the picture. Even the smallest light can dispel the darkest night. Embrace contrast, for you comprehend light because you're intimately familiar with darkness," Greenfield notes.
She adds, "Now, elevate your skills to ninja level as you skillfully navigate the depths with strategic flashes of brightness. The night brims with potential waiting to be illuminated by the dawn. Embrace the entirety of the playing field, recognizing your expertise in this realm. There is unexplored ‘power with' instead of ‘power over' another in every aspect of your adventure this month."
Burke Black and White Striped Tie-Neck Top
Scorpios know all about that light and shadow, so Greenfield advises "All things black and white." This adorable black and white striped top from Lulus' features a trendy tying neck and ruffled shoulders, and comes with tons of compliments.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 19)
When it comes to Sagittarius, Greenfield says, "Get ready for a dynamic year ahead, Archers! You excel at synthesizing the myriad ideas that Gemini constantly uncovers and transforming them into grand themes and theories. Indeed, your beliefs often inspire others. Now, it's time to revisit and refine them, bringing them back to their foundations."
"This isn't an admission of flawed thinking; rather, it's a recognition that all things evolve, including our beliefs. Just like outdated cell phone models, our old operating systems may not be compatible with the present. Embrace the process of deconstruction to pave the way for new insights and theories, both independently and in collaboration with others. Prepare to dazzle yourself and those around you as you embark on this journey of transformation."
All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet
Sagittarians are all about those dynamic elements this year, so Greenfield believes having a fun tablet would be productive. The Amazon Fire HD 10 is faster, brighter, and better than other models. It even includes a 13-hour battery and 32 or 64 GB of storage. Read books, stream your favorite shows, or use the front camera to film your next TikTok.
Capricorn (December 20 - January 19)
Take it from Greenfield, "You get to leave a tough spot, dear Capricorns. Because your mind can be a harsh critic, pushing for perfection in yourself and others. But here's the thing: you can't need to be right and maintain relationships. Being right often means dominating instead of connecting. And yes, you excel at being right (you usually are)."
"So how do you step away from this safety net? Remember, you're loved for much more than just your excellence. Embrace yourself with kindness and acknowledge misplaced efforts for the best. This month, focus on progress, not perfection. The eclipses square to your Sun Sign offer fresh starts. Like to a baby learning to walk -- there will be stumbles. Be kind, be patient, and soon enough, you'll be running in harmony. It's your nature to excel, you just want to be kinder to yourself on the way to the top!"
Bondi 8
For Capricorns, Lisa notes that they should keep an eye on all things running related. These cushy and comfy Hokas are a great start (and they're on sale). And, as a runner, I'm also enjoying this Nathan running belt that's so sleek, holds all my stuff, and doesn't bounce around when I move.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Welcome, Aquarius, "This month brings a vibrant mix of aspects for you. With Pluto in your sign, change is inevitable. It's about embracing those shifts and dancing with them, a skill you possess more than you realize. Where you've been stuck in outdated habits, pressure is mounting. The challenge lies in discerning what from the past is still valuable but needs a new approach. Balancing logic and emotion is key, as both are vital in relationships."
"It's natural to seek refuge in logic to avoid pain, but it doesn't always lead to positive outcomes. Prioritize your values -- they guide you toward what's worth the risk of discomfort for greater achievements. It won't erase pain, but it helps manage it, to know what's worth enduring it for. When you choose something you love that costs you to achieve, it feels like an investment and not a waste. Let the trade off help you clarify what matters to you so you can get more of it," according to Greenfield.
HUONUL Makeup Mirror Vanity Mirror with Lights
Magnifying mirrors are helpful for Aquarians this season, according to Lisa. So, check out this vanity mirror with lights and three levels of magnification (2x, 3x, 10x). You can even adjust the brightness and it's foldable for easy storage and travel.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
If you're a Pisces, Greenfield reports, "With both Neptune and Saturn in your sign, you're navigating a blend of heightened sensitivity and newfound boundaries. It's a beautiful but challenging combination. Mystical, transcendent love is within your reach, but it requires effort and accountability from both parties. You can't shoulder all the burden and expect others to follow suit."
She elaborates, "While it's natural for you to want to shield loved ones from pain, true growth comes from allowing them to navigate their own challenges, while you manage yours. It's tough to watch them struggle, but your belief in their abilities is more empowering than any assistance you can offer. Each do your own work, together. Embrace this dynamic, and you'll find yourself on the path to a happiness others can only imagine."
MINERALIST Collection Crystal Healing Stones, Natural Rose Quartz Crystals, 1 LB
The perfect crystal to help guide you through Aries season, according to Lisa, is Rose Quartz. Known for connecting to the heart chakra and welcoming in love and compassion, this crystal is ideal for keeping near your bed or desk, or complementing your mediation practice.
Meet the Expert
Celebrity Intuitive Reader Lisa Greenfield works with some of the biggest stars in TV and film to identify mental roadblocks by tapping into each individual's intuitive guidance system, and helping them discover their bigger, better Truth.