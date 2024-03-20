Kelly Ripa Says Mark Consuelos Kept Her Up All Night—But It's Not What You Think

Kelly Ripa is putting Mark Consuelos on blast.
Specifically, she called him out for recently preventing her from having a restful night.
"Mark kept me awake all night last night," she said on the March 20 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, as the audience started oooing. "No no, it's not that, it's not what you think."
Mark chimed in, jokingly calling the crowd "disgusting," before Kelly continued with the real reason her husband of 27 years kept her awake.
"You were very," she began before pausing," vocal last night. A lot of sounds. A lot of snoring. I put in my noise cancelling head phones. Normally they work beautifully, but they did not work last night."
Kelly added, "You could not be deterred. You would not be stopped."
Not even her Dateline podcast could drown on Mark's noises, with the 53-year-old adding that she "couldn't hear Keith Morrison over the snoring."
Finally, she resorted to physical measures. "I started jostling you, and jiggling you," she explained, "and some light kicking, and some light slamming on the bed next to you."
When Mark quipped, "Maybe I was dying," Kelly quickly shut down the Riverdale alum's suggestion, replying, "No, you were not dying."
This is not the first time the couple—who share kids Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 21—have brought their personal lives to their morning talk show. After all, since Mark joined as cohost last year, they have shared insight into into their marriage.
But sharing glimpses into their life comes naturally for the duo, who have spoken about their immediate connection after meeting on the set of All My Children in 1995.
"I don't know how I knew, but I knew that we would be together forever," she told E! News in 2022. "I had a cognizant thought of that in my head, which still doesn't make any sense to me."
The couple have come a long way together since that first meeting. Keep reading to more of their sweet family moments.