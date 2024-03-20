Kelly Ripa Says Mark Consuelos Kept Her Up All Night—But It's Not What You Think

Watch : Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Look Back on Eloping in Las Vegas in 1996!

Kelly Ripa is putting Mark Consuelos on blast.

Specifically, she called him out for recently preventing her from having a restful night.

"Mark kept me awake all night last night," she said on the March 20 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, as the audience started oooing. "No no, it's not that, it's not what you think."

Mark chimed in, jokingly calling the crowd "disgusting," before Kelly continued with the real reason her husband of 27 years kept her awake.

"You were very," she began before pausing," vocal last night. A lot of sounds. A lot of snoring. I put in my noise cancelling head phones. Normally they work beautifully, but they did not work last night."

Kelly added, "You could not be deterred. You would not be stopped."

Not even her Dateline podcast could drown on Mark's noises, with the 53-year-old adding that she "couldn't hear Keith Morrison over the snoring."