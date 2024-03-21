Stock Up on Spring Cleaning Essentials in Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Air Purifiers for 80% Off & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Happy Aries season! Spring is officially here, which means we've run out of excuses to delay our spring cleaning. TBH, if all that's on your mind is spring break, Coachella, and March Madness, we totally understand. But, to put a positive twist on things, the impending chore of organizing our spaces also means that we get to do a bit of shopping beforehand and justifiably call it "productivity." And, to kick off the season, Amazon is currently holding its first-ever Big Spring Sale, meaning this is the perfect opportunity to get started on your journey toward a new & improved home.
To help motivate you and reduce your lengthy to-do list, we scoured the site to find the best deals on top-rated cleaning essentials so you don't have to. We've got you covered with savings up to 80% off on air purifiers, vacuums, organization tools, and cleaning solutions that work so well they've been described as "magic" by multiple shoppers. We even found major deals on internet-loved items that are actually worth the hype, such as the Bissell vacuum & O-Cedar mop.
So, don't get swept away by the thought of all the cleaning you have to do. Instead, wash away your worries with these amazing picks at equally incredible prices.
Morento Smart Air Purifier
Breathe in fresh, clean air that's free of dust & pollen with this high-efficiency smart air purifier. You can connect the appliance with the compatible app to customize schedules, adjust the fan speed, set timers, check the filter life, and more from your phone.
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier
This Coway air purifier is another great choice, and it's a shopper-fave with a whopping 20,500+ five-star reviews on Amazon. It features powerful three-stage filtration that traps 99.999% of nano-sized particles down to 0.01 microns, according to the brand. It's also equipped with intuitive functions like varied timer settings, air quality & filter replacement indicators, and an auto eco mode.
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Tiny but mighty, this multi-purpose cleaner from Bissell is the darling of CleaningTok. It comes with specialty cleaning tools that allow you to target various surfaces & spaces of your home, and it's amazing at removing all sorts of tough stains from your carpets, upholstery, car interiors & more.
Fab Totes Foldable Storage Bags - Pack of 6
Neatly store away your cold-weather clothes and blankets in these nifty storage bags. They're designed with a clear window for easy identification, and they're also moisture-proof with double zippers and reinforced handles.
Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy - Pack of 5
Turn your shower space into a home spa with these these shower caddies that are as practical as they are aesthetically pleasing. Built from 100% premium stainless steel, each shelf is durable, rustproof, and waterproof. They're super easy to attach as well thanks to the non-invasive, ultra-sticky adhesives — once they're secured, they can hold up to 40 pounds of bearing weight, according to the brand.
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop
The O-Cedar spin mop is an internet-viral pick that's actually worth all the hype & more. The bucket features hands-free wringing functionality that eliminates the need for constantly bending over as you clean, and the patented triangle mop head can easily reach into corners. Plus, the mop heads are made with microfiber material that's machine-washable.
Tineco Floor One S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner & Mop
For a powerful deep clean, this highly rated Tineco vacuum cleaner & mop is a must-have. It can clean up everything from liquid spills & crumbs to pet hair, dust & so much more. What particularly sets this vacuum apart from the rest is the brand's iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, which automatically adjusts suction, water flow, and brush roller speed depending on the detected mess. It's also designed with an enhanced brush head design that's great for cleaning hard-to reach corners.
Fanttik Slim V8 Mate Cordless Car Vacuum
Speaking of hard-to-reach spaces, this cordless vacuum is the solution you've been looking for to clean up your car (because those chip crumbs have lived in between your backseats long enough). It's super lightweight but powerful thanks to the high-speed brushless motor, and it even comes with all the accessories you need to clean all surfaces & corners of your vehicle.
Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro
Shoppers can't get enough of this electric spin scrubber (Amazon says it's been purchased 20K+ times in just the past month!). According to the brand, the scrubber has a run time of 90 minutes with just 3.5 hours of charging, and it comes with a detachable/retractable metal extension rod & four replaceable brush heads that are ideal for use on a variety of surfaces.
Clip the $13 coupon on the product's landing page before adding to cart to maximize your savings!
Hooko Refrigerator Organizer Bins - Pack of 8
Clear up the clutter in your fridge with these useful organizer containers that have 27,100+ five-star Amazon reviews. The bins' clear material allows you to easily find what you want, and they also come with built-in, easy-grip handles for seamless carrying.
Conair Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover
Give your clothes & upholstery a spring refresh with this bestselling fabric shaver & lint remover that's amassed over 87,600 five-star Amazon reviews. It's designed with an ergonomic grip and three depth settings that can shave fuzz, pilling & lint on everything from your socks to your sofas. Not to mention, the gadget is great for travel due its compact size & cordless functionality.
Zarimi Compressed Air Duster
You'll be blown away by how versatile and useful this compressed air duster is. You can use the various brush head nozzles to help remove crumbs & dust on your computer keyboard, camera lens, window blinds, car seats & so much more.
Clorox Disinfecting Mist - Pack of 2
Spray away the bacteria, germs, and viruses with this top-rated disinfecting mist from Clorox. It's a fabric refresher, disinfectant, and odor eliminator all in one, and it's great for use on both hard & soft surfaces of all kinds (e.g., doorknobs, couches, bedding, plastic toys).
Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Lawn Mower
The grass is sure to be greener on the other side of you investing in this cordless lawn mower that has 6,800+ five-star Amazon reviews. It features 45 minutes of run time of 45 minutes on a fully charged battery — no gas or oil required. Plus, it's super easy to transport and store due to its 38-pound weight and foldable design.
Narwal Freo Robot Vacuum and Mop Comb
Achieve a sparkling clean home hands-free with this state-of-the-art Narwal Freo robot vacuum & mop. What sets it apart from all the other robot vacuums on the market is the Dirtsense tech that detects how dirty the mops are and automatically cleans them. The appliance is also equipped with smart technology that cleans up dust in hard-to-reach corners & baseboards, along with patented high-speed spinning mop pads. In sum, it's unbelievably efficient, ergonomically designed, and intuitively self-cleaning — maximum results, minimal effort.
This is the perfect time to invest in this robot cleaner that's sure to completely transform your cleaning routine, because it's on sale for $300 off. Plus, you can save an extra $100 by clipping the coupon on Amazon before adding to cart!
PRAKI Airtight Food Storage Container Set - Pack of 16
Your pantry will look straight out of a magazine cover with these chic food storage containers. The 16-piece set comes with four different container sizes, each featuring an airtight lid lock, stackable design, and BPA-free construction.
Mr.Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloth - Pack of 12
Microfiber cloths are a great cleaning essential to have on hand, and right now, you can get this pack of 12 highly-rated cloths for less than $10. They're made from soft, highly absorbent fabric that can tackle a variety of cleaning jobs, from kitchen appliances to bathroom mirrors & more. They feature premium stitching with reinforced edges for maximum durability, and they're also machine-washable.
Sevenblue Under Sink Organizers & Storage - Pack of 2
Organize everything from your cleaning supplies to medicine, beauty supplies, food containers & more with these ergonomic sliding organizers. They neatly fit under the sink for optimal use of storage space, and they can support weights of up to 50 pounds, according to the brand.
Ticarve Car Cleaning Gel
This cleaning gel is perfect for cleaning the nooks and crannies of your car, computer keyboard, and other small or irregularly shaped spaces. Picking up dust, debris, crumbs, and pet hair will be easier than ever (plus, the cherry blossom scent is delightful)!
Meguiar's Gold Class Car Wash
I bought this car cleaner after hours of scrolling through internet forums and shopper reviews, and I have absolutely no regrets about taking the leap. It made my embarrassingly dirty car look like new, and I didn't even need to use a foam cannon. I used the ol' two bucket wash method, and even then, my car turned out so shiny that I could practically see my reflection in the paint of my hood.
Swiffer Dusters Heavy Duty Extender Handle Starter Kit
With over 27,700+ five-star reviews on Amazon, this Swiffer duster is a go-to cleaning essential that many shoppers swear by. The starter kit includes one handle and 12 dusters that are double-sided, easily clean in tight spaces, and remove up to 95% of allergens, according to the brand.
Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator
Remove stale, stinky smells from your home with just a few spritzes of this top-rated odor eliminator spray that has over 79,700 five-star Amazon reviews. It works on most surfaces, including carpet, tile, non-leather furniture & fabric, and it's formulated with pet-friendly ingredients that are free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.
Folex Carpet Spot Remover
According to Amazon, this carpet stain remover was bought over 80K times in just the past month, and it has 71,100+ five-star reviews (plus a plethora of incredible before-and-after pictures to boot). the water-based, odor-free formula can remove just about any spot that's been the bane of your carpet's existence, including pet accidents, grease, oil, ink, coffee, dirt, and cosmetics.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
Looking to shop more unbelievable Amazon deals? Ball out without breaking the bank in Amazon Outlet's Big Spring Sale Section, with deals like $4 crossbody purses, $10 tumblers & more.