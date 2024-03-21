You Only Have One Day To Shop These Insane Walmart Deals Before They're Gone

Save up to $200 on everything from designer fashion to electronics and kitchen appliances. But hurry, because these deals will be gone in a flash!

By Alexa Vazquez Mar 21, 2024 2:50 PMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopShop HomeE! InsiderLikes
Shop - Walmart Flash Deals - Hero ImageE! Illustration/ Courtesy of Getty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If there's one place place where you can find deals on anything and everything, it's at Walmart. From coveted electronics to designer fashion and home gadgets, we guarantee Walmart is where you'll find the lowest prices on whatever it is you're shopping for. What's even better is that Walmart is always having rollbacks (aka sales) on their best-selling items. Right now, for example, you can shop their daily flash deals, where you can save hundreds of dollars on some of their most coveted items and let's just say you won't want to miss out on these savings. 

We're not talking minor discounts here, we're talking major savings, like up to $325 off a chic Michael Kors crossbody bag, $202 off a robot vacuum, $100 off a PlayStation5, and $100 off a cordless Dyson vacuum. See? We told you these deals were too good to pass up. You'll have to hurry though, because you only have one day left to shop this sale and we predict that these deals will sell out very fast. Keep reading to shop the best (and our favorite) deals from Walmart's flash deals.

Shop the Best Walmart Flash Deals

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker

Turn any solid ingredients into delicious ice cream, sorbet, and more from the comfort of your own home with the touch of a button thanks to the Ninja CREAMi.

$199
$149
Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

Score $100 off this cordless and lightweight Dyson vacuum. Suitable to use on any surface, this Dyson can also transform into a handheld vacuum.

$419.99
$319.99
Walmart

Zimtown Hammock Chair Swing with 2 Cushions

Imagine relaxing on this stylish hammock, which can be hung in or out doors. The tassel trim adds a bohemian flair and it comes with two pillows, perfecting for cuddling up with a book.

$44.94
$23.99
Walmart

BISSELL Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner

Whether or not you have a pet, you'll love using this fan-favorite portable carpet cleaner to remove dirt and stains from carpets, rugs, upholstery, or even your car seats.

$153.47
$119
Walmart
read
Amazon's Big Spring Sale Deals on Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks for $29, Fire Tablets for $64 & More

Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) Digital Console Slim Edition

Save over $100 on the coveted PlayStation 5. Delivering top tier graphics, this console includes a wireless controller and a voucher to order free skins.

$549.95
$439
Walmart

Michael Kors Jet Set Crossbody Bag

You'll wear this leather crossbody bag from Michael Kors all day, every day. It's the perfect size to carry around all of your essentials and the gold chain is a chic touch.

$398
$72.57
Walmart

ONSON Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Get $200 off this robot vacuum which also mops simultaneously. You can set schedules and adjust cleaning modes via a handy app.

$299.99
$97.98
Walmart

Apple MacBook Air 13.3 inch Laptop

You'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal on a 13.3-inch MacBook Air. Available in three colors, this ultra-lightweight laptop has an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

$699
Walmart

These are must-have skincare tools for reducing wrinkles, treating acne, and facial sculpting.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!