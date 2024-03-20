Watch Kim Kardashian Kiss—and Slap—Emma Roberts in Head-Spinning American Horror Story Trailer

Kim Kardashian is ready to slay.
After all, the Kardashians alum brought out her sinister side in the chilling trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two, which premieres April 3.
Picking up where part one left off, in which Emma Roberts as Anna Victoria Alcott finds out she's pregnant, the clip shows her rising character chomping through a bone at dinner with best friend and publicist Siobhan, played by Kim.
As Anna expresses her desire to stop her campaign for an Oscar amid her motherhood journey, Siobhan slaps her from across the table, noting, "I will not let you say another word about quitting." Anna also experiences terrifying hallucinations, like her baby clawing out of her stomach.
"I'm going to give you the life of your dreams," Siobhan tells Anna later in the trailer. "What would you give up for it?" And before leaning in to kiss Siobhan, Anna replies, "Anything."
As if Kim didn't bring enough chills in the trailer, the second part promises to uncover some of Siobhan's darkest truths. When Anna screams that Siobhan is a monster, the publicist responds, "Oh no, babe. I'm so much worse."
Kim's role in the anthology series marks her first major acting gig, which she reflected on during filming.
"This show is so different and so scary," she said in a behind-the-scenes video. "Anytime you try something, you just have to have the intention of growing and challenging yourself. Then you just kind of release and have fun."
And her costars couldn't help but gush over the SKIMS founder in the role.
"She was so lovely and warm," Zachary Quinto told reporters at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. "I don't think she needs my advice."
"She seemed really in her element and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness," the Star Trek star continued. "I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she's going to do a wonderful job."
