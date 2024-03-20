Watch Kim Kardashian Kiss—and Slap—Emma Roberts in Head-Spinning American Horror Story Trailer

Watch : See Kim Kardashian in Chilling American Horror Story Teaser

Kim Kardashian is ready to slay.

After all, the Kardashians alum brought out her sinister side in the chilling trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two, which premieres April 3.

Picking up where part one left off, in which Emma Roberts as Anna Victoria Alcott finds out she's pregnant, the clip shows her rising character chomping through a bone at dinner with best friend and publicist Siobhan, played by Kim.

As Anna expresses her desire to stop her campaign for an Oscar amid her motherhood journey, Siobhan slaps her from across the table, noting, "I will not let you say another word about quitting." Anna also experiences terrifying hallucinations, like her baby clawing out of her stomach.

"I'm going to give you the life of your dreams," Siobhan tells Anna later in the trailer. "What would you give up for it?" And before leaning in to kiss Siobhan, Anna replies, "Anything."

As if Kim didn't bring enough chills in the trailer, the second part promises to uncover some of Siobhan's darkest truths. When Anna screams that Siobhan is a monster, the publicist responds, "Oh no, babe. I'm so much worse."