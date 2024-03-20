Riley Strain Case: Missing College Student’s Mom Shares Tearful Message Amid Ongoing Search

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

The mother of missing college student Riley Strain is hopeful for her son's return.

Michelle Whiteid, the mother of the missing University of Missouri student, along with his stepfather Chris Whiteid, recently spoke out regarding the ongoing search for their son.

"He's everything," Michelle said through tears during a March 19 press conference held by the United Cajun Navy, who recently joined the search efforts for Riley. "We're focusing on bringing Riley home."

Riley—who was last seen on March 8—went missing during a trip to Nashville with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers. On the night he vanished, the 22-year-old reportedly also went to Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk and Casa Rosa.

When a reporter asked Michelle how she felt about her son leaving Luke Bryan's bar, Luke's 32 Food + Drink, alone despite initially visiting the establishment with friends, she added that Riley's college friends are also "heartbroken" about his disappearance.