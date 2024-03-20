Caroline Wozniacki & More Tennis Pros Support Aryna Sabalenka After Konstantin Koltsov's Death

Watch : Former NHL Player Konstantin Koltsov Cause of Death Revealed

The tennis world is sending their love to Aryna Sabalenka.

Following the death of Sabalenka's boyfriend, hockey player Konstantin Koltsov, fellow pro Caroline Wozniacki sent her support to the 25-year-old, who, as of now, is set to play at the Miami Open March 22.

"I can't even imagine what she's going through right now," Wozniacki told reporters at the Miami Open March 20, according to The Guardian. "It's such a terrible situation. It's so hard. I reached out to her and I told her that I was here if she needed anything. I love Aryna. I think she's such a great person. She's always so happy and out there. To see her go through that, it's heartbreaking."

"Everyone grieves in a different way," the 33-year-old continued. "She was walking past today—giving her space, but I let her know that if she ever needs anything, I'm here, we're here for her."