Caroline Wozniacki & More Tennis Pros Support Aryna Sabalenka After Konstantin Koltsov's Death

The tennis world is sending their love to Aryna Sabalenka.
Following the death of Sabalenka's boyfriend, hockey player Konstantin Koltsov, fellow pro Caroline Wozniacki sent her support to the 25-year-old, who, as of now, is set to play at the Miami Open March 22.
"I can't even imagine what she's going through right now," Wozniacki told reporters at the Miami Open March 20, according to The Guardian. "It's such a terrible situation. It's so hard. I reached out to her and I told her that I was here if she needed anything. I love Aryna. I think she's such a great person. She's always so happy and out there. To see her go through that, it's heartbreaking."
"Everyone grieves in a different way," the 33-year-old continued. "She was walking past today—giving her space, but I let her know that if she ever needs anything, I'm here, we're here for her."
Paula Badosa, who is set to face off against Sabalenka in the second round of the tournament, shared she's spoken with her best friend following the news.
"It's a very tough situation," Badosa said March 20, per the BBC. "Yesterday I spoke with her. This morning the same. I know the entire situation, what is happening. That for me is a little bit shocking also to go through that because at the end she's my best friend and I don't want her to suffer. It's a very tough situation."
"Playing against her, it's also uncomfortable," she added. "But I don't really want to talk about it because I said I'm not going to talk about it. She's my best friend and I promised that. She's a strong woman. I think she will get the power from somewhere. I hope it's going to be a battle, a good match."
Koltsov's death was confirmed by his Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) team Salavat Yulaev on March 18. The following day, the 42-year-old's cause of death was revealed as an apparent suicide by the Miami-Dade Police Department in a statement to E! News March 19, adding that "no foul play is suspected."
"He was a strong and cheerful person," the KHL said in a translated March 18 statement. "He was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans."
"Konstantin forever wrote himself into the history of our club," the statement continued. "[He] won the Russian Championship and the Gagarin Cup as part of Salavat Yulaev, and did a great job on the team's coaching staff."
Sabalenka—who is currently ranked no. 2 in the Women's Tennis Association—has yet to speak out publicly about his passing, although she did often post about their romance, which began in 2021, on social media.
"Happy birthday my love," she captioned an Instagram video of the two in April of last year. "You are my dearest person, my best friend and my strongest support. Peace be with you, strength, patience and health. I hope we will have everything we planned. I love you."
