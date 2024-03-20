Save 40% on the Magical Bodysuit That Helped Me Zip up My Jeans When Nothing Else Worked

More From an E! Shopping Editor: "This bodysuit is so supportive that I don't even wear it with a bra, which is not something I ever do with a large chest. It has adjustable shoulder straps so you can relieve shoulder pressure. There's a hook and eye closure at the crotch, so you don't have to get naked in a bathroom stall."

If you think all bodysuits are the same, think again. These reviews will convince you that this a wardrobe essential.

SHAPERX Bodysuit Reviews

A shopper raved, "This bodysuit is worth every penny. I put this thing on and magic happened I swear. I have never felt better in a piece of clothing."

Another declared, "I am obsessed. I got the thong Shapewear for a comfy daily shapewear and forget I am even wearing it. The shapewear offers excellent support on my double d chest as well. I will definitely be buying more."

A reviewer urged, "BUY IT. I tried this on and immediately GASPED. This thing looks like doll clothes but when you put it on you will look better and more snatched than you ever thought possible. It's so comfortable, I can actually breathe, it's supportive and looks amazing. I'm totally blown away. About to get every color."

"SNATCHED my waist & stomach. This body suit will absolutely make your stomach flat and highlight your curves! I wore it with jeans to a friends birthday party and they were falling off my body," an Amazon customer wrote.

