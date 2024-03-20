Save 40% on the Magical Bodysuit That Helped Me Zip up My Jeans When Nothing Else Worked

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
We've all experienced the frustration of trying to put on jeans that won't zip up. That's why there's no shame in my shapewear game. Why not wear a smoothing undergarment if it's undetectable and actually comfortable? I'm not one to gatekeep. My go-to bodysuit is 40% off during the Amazon Big Spring Sale.
I love the SHAPERX Bodysuit. It delivers a sleek contour without that giving me that "I can't wait to get home and take off this bodysuit" feeling that I'm way too familiar with. This bodysuit comes in 11 colors with sizes ranging from XXS to 5XL. I'm warning you that you may be shocked when you get yours in the mail because it will look teeny tiny. I panicked when I opened the package, but it's actually just a super stretchy bodysuit.
SHAPERX Bodysuit
This is an essential layering piece with jeans and under dresses. It also works as a casual top with your favorite pants or a skirt. You can even dress up the look with some accessories and get shoes. This bodysuit will make all of your favorite outfits look even better. It has 18,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's trending all over TikTok.
More From an E! Shopping Editor: "This bodysuit is so supportive that I don't even wear it with a bra, which is not something I ever do with a large chest. It has adjustable shoulder straps so you can relieve shoulder pressure. There's a hook and eye closure at the crotch, so you don't have to get naked in a bathroom stall."
If you think all bodysuits are the same, think again. These reviews will convince you that this a wardrobe essential.
SHAPERX Bodysuit Reviews
A shopper raved, "This bodysuit is worth every penny. I put this thing on and magic happened I swear. I have never felt better in a piece of clothing."
Another declared, "I am obsessed. I got the thong Shapewear for a comfy daily shapewear and forget I am even wearing it. The shapewear offers excellent support on my double d chest as well. I will definitely be buying more."
A reviewer urged, "BUY IT. I tried this on and immediately GASPED. This thing looks like doll clothes but when you put it on you will look better and more snatched than you ever thought possible. It's so comfortable, I can actually breathe, it's supportive and looks amazing. I'm totally blown away. About to get every color."
"SNATCHED my waist & stomach. This body suit will absolutely make your stomach flat and highlight your curves! I wore it with jeans to a friends birthday party and they were falling off my body," an Amazon customer wrote.
More Bodysuits on Sale
- Reoria Racer Back Bodysuit (
$36$15)
- Mangopop Round Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit (
$40$20)
- Mangopop Tank Top Bodysuit (
$20$15)
- Mangdiup Scoop Neck Long Sleeve Stretch Bodysuit (
$18$12)
Still shopping for Amazon fashion? You'll love these festival season styles.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.